Tokyo Electron Earns Intel’s 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award

TOKYO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Electron (TEL) is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award for 2020. This award recognizes the absolute top performers in the Intel supply chain for their dedication to continuous improvement and their performance over the past year.



“Congratulations to Tokyo Electron on receiving Intel’s highest supplier recognition, the SCQI Award. As one of only seven in this elite group in 2020, they truly define world-class performance,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, chief supply chain officer at Intel. “During a uniquely challenging year, they have earned the Intel SCQI program’s top award through their unwavering commitment to quality, operational excellence, and their close partnership with Intel to accelerate our innovation roadmap.”

The Intel SCQI Award recognizes the highest level of achievement in the Intel SCQI Program, a multiyear road map for continuous improvement for high-performing Intel suppliers. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the SCQI Program.

In 2020, only seven suppliers in the entire Intel supply chain earned an Intel SCQI Award, making them truly the best of the best.

To qualify for an Intel SCQI Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations, meet aggressive performance goals and score 95 percent or higher on performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 90 percent or more of their improvement plan and demonstrate outstanding quality and business systems.

About TEL

As a leading global company of semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment, TEL engages in development, manufacturing, and sales in a wide range of product fields. All of TEL's semiconductor and FPD production equipment product lines maintain high market shares in their respective global segments. TEL provides outstanding products and services to customers through a global network in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

*Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.

