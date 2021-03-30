Nitvali Meditation Method Supports Women in Developing Creative Imagination and Fluid Intuition

The innovative method uses sophisticated sound frequencies and special music to manifest an abundant life.

DHARAMSALA, INDIA, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creator of the Nitvali Meditation Method , Luis de Castro, is pleased to announce his innovative method is now available to the public.Luis de Castro, simply known as “Luis,” was born in Northern Spain in the early 1970’s. After a childhood in which he lived a life of both poverty and privilege, Luis founded the Circle of Dharamsala and completed both a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Madrid and a Master’s Degree in Human Resources Management. Luis has worked as a successful lawyer for well-known international companies, started his own legal consulting firm, and eventually decided to live a life of travel, mainly to Asia. It was here that Luis sat in many meditation retreats and learned to practise various meditation methods – ultimately creating his own style of meditation, Nitvali.In his most recent news, Luis de Castro has released the Nitvali Meditation Method to the public. The Nitvali Meditation Method enables participants, particularly women, to tap into their most creative imagination, remove mental barriers, and manifest the abundant life they truly desire. At its core, this breakthrough method uses the immersive power of sound to change their lives, from the inside out.“Nowadays, life is difficult and in order to be happy and succeed, creativity and intuition are more necessary than ever,” says Luis. “This is why I have created Nitvali, a meditation method that develops creative imagination and fluid intuition through sophisticated sound frequencies and special music. This meditation method is truly loved by women especially, as nearly all of our users are women. In fact, more than 90% of our users are women between the ages of 28 to 55 years old. That being said, our self-transformation method is always a positive pursuit for anyone at any age and of any gender. There's never a bad time to liberate your mind, free your body of tension or pain, or to achieve the things in life you've always wanted. Our program can help you to do all of this and more.”According to Luis, there are two types of imagination: passive imagination and creative imagination. While every human being uses their imagination in one way or another, they may not realize which one they are using on a daily basis. Through the Nitvali Meditation Method, users can get the most out of life in terms of better health, less stress and worry, more loving relationships, more lucrative money opportunities, and anything else imaginable.For more information about the Nitvali Meditation Method, or to order the seven themed video-soundtrack meditations, please visit https://nitvali.com About Luis de CastroBorn in Northern Spain, Europe, Luis de Castro’s ancestry spans several ethnic backgrounds, including Italian, Portuguese, and Austrian. Having come from a well-known and well-to-do family, Luis would soon learn that life could be difficult. At the beginning of the 1990’s when Luis’ grandfather passed away, the family business perished, too – leaving the family emotionally and financially impoverished. As such, Luis has lived in two worlds, that of poverty, privilege, abundance, and scarcity – all of which has led him on such an incredible journey to spiritual freedom.