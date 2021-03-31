Tetavi brings NFT technology to life with co-founder from Apple Inc. acquired NextVR
DJ Roller, co-founder of Next VR which was acquired by Apple Inc. in 2020, joins Tetavi leadership as Managing Director.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tetavi, a world leading volumetric technology platform, announces the addition of DJ Roller as Managing Director. Tetavi’s AI-based technology has already been revolutionizing the space, and now Roller is adding his award-winning background in filmmaking and success blending entertainment and storytelling with cutting edge tech to the NFT roadmap.
Tetavi’s NFT-based volumetric blockchain technology allows artists and rightholding partners to create next level volumetric collectible and fine art content, delivering digital NFT content to the Metaverse.
DJ Roller was previously the co-founder of Next VR, a California startup that pioneered Ultra HD streaming , cameras and a platform for LIVE and on demand 3D Virtual Reality content. Delivering concerts and sports experiences to VR headsets worldwide. Eventually becoming the Official VR Partner of the NBA, and further partnering with the NFL, NHL, FOX, Warner Media, Live Nation, SoftBank, Manchester United and more.
Next VR was acquired by Apple Inc. in 2020 for a reported $100 Million.
Founded in 2016, Tetavi’s leading edge technology platform and wide-ranging immersive content has positioned them at the forefront of the VR, AR and VFX industries. Their primary technology stack allows them to generate high-quality volumetric content using a portable end-to-end system that can be deployed in almost any venue to deliver high-fidelity holograms. Tetavi maintains offices in Tel Aviv, Los Angeles, New York and Tokyo.
Tetavi’s CEO, Gilad Talmon, stated, “DJ's joining is a true force multiplier on our journey to deliver next level immersive content with our partners to their fan base. The combination of Tetavi's photorealistic high-quality volumetric platform, DJ's proven experience and award winning background in the entertainment and technology, and the recent boom in relevant digital art and NFT markets, allows us to focus on bringing new ways to experience your favorite content and brands in a win-win-win environment.”
Please see additional information below.
About DJ Roller
D.J. Roller is a seasoned creative artist and entrepreneur with a 30+ year background in immersive media, film and technology. He’s been PrimeTime Emmy nominated and an award winning producer, director, producer, and cinematographer for 3D & 2D IMAX films,cinema, series television, documentaries, commercials and special effects. Having filmed across all seven continents underwater and terrestrial.
His accomplishments include shooting the first HD film in Antarctica in 1999 and first live 3D sports broadcast (2007 NBA All-Stars game) and the first digital IMAX 3D live action film, featuring U2 in 3D. The world's first VR concert with the band ColdPlay.
D.J. also developed the world’s first digital 3D underwater camera system, capable of capturing 4 - 8K 3D imagery on land, underwater and in macro 3D. The technology went on to be used on Walt Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean and other films.
In 2009 DJ co-founded NextVR (acquired by Apple during 2020), a technology company that pioneered the capture and delivery of live and on-demand virtual reality experiences for sports, Music and entertainment.
About TetaVi
Founded in 2016, Tetavi is working on highly reproducible hologram creation technology for immersive media, games and virtual content with the aim of completing and popularizing ideal volumetric video capture. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo, and is actively expanding with its partners globally.
Website Tetavi:
https://www.tetavi.com/
DJ Roller LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/dj-roller-00b39125
LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/tetavi
Lindsay Plotkin
Pink Shark PR
+1 310-422-6615
lindsay@pinksharkpr.com