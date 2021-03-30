Junk Removal Company COUNT JUNKULA Launches New Website
North Carolina Junk Removal & Cleanout Company Ups Their GameRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Count Junkula, the #1 vampire-themed junk removal service on the planet, has launched a bold new website to bring their business to the next level.
The new website was designed and hosted by Develomark, a pioneering digital marketing agency dedicated to local SEO. Built with growth in mind, the new site focuses on impactful graphics and branding, increased speed for a better user experience, and a more detailed description of each service offered. It was designed to scale and expand at the same rate as the franchise itself. CountJunkula.com also provides a great deal of information to potential investors who may want to start their own, local Count Junkula franchise.
“Our previous website was new but felt dated by current design standards and also wasn’t gaining much ranking traction online,” said co-founder and CEO Jason Tudor. “I really wanted to find a digital marketing agency that specialized in multi-unit home service businesses and Devlomark seemed to fit the bill.” This new partnership was also the perfect opportunity for Count Junkula to improve the photography on their site. As one local business supporting another, they hired Richard Barlow Photography out of their homebase in Raleigh to capture a modern and approachable look to their online images.
Specializing in website design, SEO, and PPC for local businesses, Develomark was eager to work with Count Junkula and help them achieve their goals. “Our partnership with Count Junkula is exciting for several reasons,” said Develomark CEO and owner Ruan Marinho. “We are working at the early stages of a brand that will become the nation's leader in junk removal services. Also, this announces Develomark's entry into Franchise Marketing and development so it's a great partnership for both ends."
In addition to a crisp and streamlined design approach, the SEO and content teams at Develomark analyzed the wide variety of services offered and created a site layout that would highlight each to attract online searchers. “The site is much easier to navigate than before and displays more information about all the unique services that people may not have even realized that we offer,” said Tudor. “From specific types of junk we remove, to light demolition, to dumpster rental services…it’s all there in detail.”
Tudor is particularly excited about a special feature that was missing from the old website. “I think the new website will help customers get in touch with us faster. The new, 24/7 live chat feature allows customers to have their questions answered at any time, day or night. We also have 24/7 phone support if they prefer to call in.”
Count Junkula and Develomark are looking forward to the successes of this new partnership. “Develomark has been a pleasure to work with. From the ease of communication, staying on deadline and budget, and creative vision, It has been the ideal experience,” added Tudor. To learn more about Count Junkula, call (919) 642-1174 or visit CountJunkula.com.
Count Junkula is a professional junk removal and cleanout company for residential and commercial clients in North Carolina. Locally-owned and family-operated, Count Junkula strives to be eco-friendly and green, recycling and donating whenever possible. They offer free estimates, commercial rates, and franchise opportunities.
