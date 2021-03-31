COVID Vaccines & Pregnancy: Protection for you and your baby
While preliminary results are very promising, the WHO seeks to wait for further research and results before granting their seal of approval.
Greater proportions of the public are being vaccinated around the world. However, should pregnant women be hopeful or hesitant regarding the vaccines?
It’s all reassuring... [but] all the studies have been small...[so] we can’t 100 percent determine safety until a lot more people have been vaccinated and it’s been reported on.”CONCORD, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology has found that both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. This is welcome news for expecting mothers around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic placed stress, worry and anxiety on people everywhere, and for pregnant women this issue is only exacerbated. The immune systems of newborns are always prone to illness, it's why newborns can often contract colds, rashes, or infections. The threat of COVID and the harm it could cause a newborn is exactly what has led to expecting mothers becoming extremely worried about giving birth anytime soon.
— Stephanie Gaw - Fetal Medicine Specialist
Luckily, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been deemed safe for expecting mothers. Researchers and health professionals also believe that the antibodies generated by a vaccine are also passed to infants. While this is not confirmed completely, evidence suggests that antibodies are present in both a woman's umbilical cord and her breast milk, likely leading to children being born with immunity or some form of protection to the virus itself.
The jury is not totally out on whether or not pregnant women should receive the vaccine however. Some European nations, such as Germany and the UK, are still taking a very cautious approach regarding vaccination of pregnant women. Even the WHO is hesitant to greenlight vaccinating pregnant women too. The reason being a lack of statistical evidence to backup the claims being made by leading health researchers. To summarize, while the vaccine is most likely safe for pregnant women and their babies, not enough trials and tests have been done so far in order to merit a seal of approval from all governments or the WHO.
Despite this, optimism remains in the air about vaccinating pregnant women. From the handful of trials done so far, there has been no record of adverse effects for either a woman or her child. Suffice to say, nothing has gone wrong when a pregnant woman has been given a vaccine. Studies indicating the presence of antibodies is a very good sign for both mothers and newborns, but more research has to be done in order to conclude if enough antibodies are passed to guarantee immunity to a child. In any case, the presence of some form of antibodies would still present a child with a higher degree of protection than none at all.
There is still much uncertainty and anxiety among pregnant women regarding the vaccine, and this primarily due to misinformation. False narratives and ideas concerning the COVID vaccine have circulated across the internet. Conspiracy theories discussing possible adverse effects or health issues arising from vaccines are false and not backed with any scientific proof or data. While concerns have arisen over the AstraZeneca vaccine, and it’s link to blood clots, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have not faced any such scrutiny. In fact most countries have temporarily halted the distribution of AstraZeneca, so it should not be a concern for any expecting mothers looking to be vaccinated.
Due to the risk of illness or harm concerning newborns, countries like Israel have gone as far as to place pregnant women on the priority populations list for vaccinations. Furthermore, becoming infected with COVID while pregnant greatly increases the risk of complications during childbirth and for the newborn. So far, this has led to both preterm births and the need for newborns to be placed in intensive care.
To conclude, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines should be trusted by expecting mothers and administered to them. Ensuring that women are protected from the virus while pregnant eliminates any sort of COVID related risks while the child is still inside their mother. In addition, research seems to indicate that children born to a vaccinated mother are either immune or possess strong antibodies to the virus, making sure they are also protected from the virus.
