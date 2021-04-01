Jeremey Lawson & Homestead Builders of Drakesville, Iowa and Kansas, is building new fire station in Breckinridge
DRAKESVILLE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeremey Lawson & Homestead Builders, based out of Drakesville, Iowa and Kansas, is building the new fire station in Breckinridge. The company beat many competitors to win this job and hopes to use it to demonstrate its ever-growing expertise in the building and construction industry. Besides, the company is happy to be involved in a project that will bring emergency services closer to the people and improve their quality of life in the long run.
The project will start soon, and besides complying with all regulations, the company has put in place strict COVID-19 measures that will be implemented until the job is done. The company is very strict on employee safety and wants to avoid any situation where any of its employees could contract the virus in the course of duty. Besides measures such as masks, hand washing, and social distancing, the company wants everyone working on this project to get vaccinated against the vaccine. The CEO, Jeremy Lawson, is already leading the way and has already taken the jab.
Jeremy Lawson & Homestead Builders landing this project is not a fluke. It is a testament to this company’s prowess and strong reputation in the building and construction industry. The company is the brainchild of Jeremy Lawson, an experienced builder with more than three decades of experience. Jeremy was born and brought up in small-town Iowa. His love for his home saw him spend most of his youth at home and even attend Indiana Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa. While his peers were leaving for the big cities, Jeremy decided to stay and create opportunities for himself and the local community. That’s how Homestead Builders was born, and through sheer hard work and determination, it has been thriving to date.
Homestead Builders is a building and construction company specializing in building barns and turnkey homes in Iowa and neighboring states. Since its inception, the company has built barns and turnkey homes in over 300 counties in Iowa and across the Midwest. In the process, Jeremy has created employment for many young people in the Midwest and helped keep money in the local economy. Jeremy attributes his success to his passion for building and decades of experience in the industry. For the most part, he conceives projects and then goes ahead to bring them to life from scratch. Not only does this make him stand out from the competition, but he has also been able to deliver quality customized products to all his clients. He intends to apply his experience and innovative building techniques to build the Breckinridge fire station.
Besides this project, the company also has several other big projects in the pipeline that it intends to complete in 2021/23. Jeremy has also been preparing the company to handle even much bigger projects in the future. Recently, he announced that he was opening a new office in Kansas. The new office is located at 817 Oregon St. Hiawatha, Ks, and hopes to give quality barns and turnkey homes to the people of Kansas, and surrounding regions. While launching the new office, Jeremy stated that he hopes to take the company nationally. His goal is to help create more blue jobs that have been shrinking over the last two decades. Creating jobs and changing lives has always been Jeremy’s dream, and by expanding his company’s reach, his dream is taking shape.
To ensure that the company thrives and serves clients even better, Jeremy has invested heavily in innovation. One of his core innovations is in adopting robotics technology in the building process. This has helped the company cut costs by over 10% in the past year, and hopes to cut even more costs in the long run. However, that is not to say that the company will be cutting the jobs it has endeavored to build. Instead, the technologies that the company uses are semi-autonomous and need the input of existing staff to operate them.
He has also put in place a training program that will see all the company’s staff get trained on next-generation building technologies. The founder’s strong conviction necessitates this move to maintain and grow as many jobs as possible in Iowa and all across the Mid-west. This region has been heavily disadvantaged by structural changes in the economy that have seen jobs shift towards the service sector, mostly in finance and software development. So far, he has helped many get jobs and hopes that he can absorb even more by training them and help his community thrive in an ever-changing world.
Jeremy also has plans to take the company public one day. While this is not something that is yet fully conceptualized, he hopes to make it happen by the year 2025 or thereabout. By going public, the company hopes to accomplish two goals. The first one is to raise capital for expansion. The stock markets are a perfect setup for raising capital, and this company wants to use them to access the resources needed to grow geographically and launch new products. This will help it serve its client-base even better in the long run. The second goal is to help increase the company’s value. By listing, the company will draw in a more diversified range of investors into its board. This is good for generating new ideas and giving the company a more solid base, especially in economic slowdowns. All this is part of its strategy to serve its clients and guarantee its survival in the long.
Homestead Builders deals in Barns and Turnkey homes and is based in Drakesville, IA 52553. To learn more about their services, one can call them on +1 833-722-3242. They are also reachable via social media, and more specifically, on Facebook. Their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/homesteadbuilders.ia.ks.mo. For more information on Jeremey, view his interview featured on Ideamensch. For more information on HomesteadBuilders, view their company page on buildzoom. The owner is always available to interact with clients. For more information, visit http://www.jeremeylawson.com/
Jeremey Lawson
Homestead Builders
+1 641-208-6122
info@jeremeylawson.com