First Hotel In Outer Space Now Taking Reservations for 2023!

Hotel in Space

What was once only an option for professional astronauts has now become the next bucket list item for anyone filled with wanderlust.

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GayTravel.com has arranged for LGBT travelers and their allies to be amongst the first to make their reservations for stays as early as 2023.

Space tourism is no longer a far-off dream: it is virtually... a reality! Initially set to open in 2027, a smaller prototype version is scheduled to open in 2023. As part of GayTravel’s “Let’s Get OUT There!” initiative, rooms have been set aside aboard the initial, smaller prototype.

The LGBT+ community is passionate about travel. They travel more frequently, spend more on vacations, and have more flexibility when booking trips than the average traveler. They tend to be resilient and not as likely to shy away from traveling even during uncertain times, as indicated by a recent Harris Poll.

The yet-to-be-named outer space hotel is the ultimate location to practice social distancing.

Onboard Amenities:

While simulated gravity (thanks to centrifugal force) may seem foreign, the rooms and amenities at this luxury hotel will have some familiar earthly charm. In short, this prototype hotel will offer typical high-end amenities along with an out-of-this-world view. Add a little bit of sci-fi nostalgia to your getaway with goodies like freeze-dried ice cream and Tang.

Onboard Features:

Some of the onboard features will include a cinema, a spa, and a gym.

Travelers who want to be among the first to make a reservation can put their name on the reservation list starting today.