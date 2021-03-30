ReversingLabs Selected as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions, today announced that its Titanium Platform has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Threat Intelligence Technology category for the 2021 SC Awards. Finalists are recognized for outstanding products and solutions impacting the cybersecurity industry. Winners will be announced online during Awards Week beginning Monday, May 3, 2021.



“The last year tested security professionals perhaps more than any in history,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “A pandemic forced a fast transition to remote working and inspired a wave of new, sophisticated attacks, and the impact of a supply chain breach reverberated across the public and private sector. The ability for organizations big and small to turn to security partners to help address this mountain of unexpected risk was and remains critical. This year’s SC Awards finalists, all of which faced many of the same unprecedented challenges, proved their commitment to both customers and the community at large.”

Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity organizations, products and people. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of cybersecurity professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers who offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the SC Awards’ Trust Award category.

“Over the last 12 months, companies have faced challenges unlike any they’ve seen before and one constant through it all has been cyber threats, which are rising in number and complexity,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and co-founder, ReversingLabs. “Having the Titanium Platform named as a finalist in the ‘Best Threat Intelligence Technology’ category for the 2021 SC Magazine Awards is a tremendous honor. This recognition validates our success in leveraging threat data from both internal and external sources to systematically analyze each layer of these complex objects, generating transparent actionable intelligence and human interpretable data to detect, classify and respond to malware threats. This level of broad analysis has been instrumental in helping our customers mitigate software supply chain risk, foster trusted application development, improve security operational efficiency, and optimize threat intelligence programs.”

“While the world will remember 2020 as the year of the pandemic and working from home, other threats did not diminish. In fact, phishing and ransomware experienced a banner year. ReversingLabs and our other finalists for Trust Awards provided to companies the tools and services needed to respond to the unrelenting threat landscape, even as security teams scrambled to adapt internal security policies,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance.

The 2021 SC Awards will feature an extended and expanded celebration, honoring finalists and winners through comprehensive promotion across SC Media’s full range of digital, social, and editorial channels. Industry anticipation will culminate in the kick-off of SC Awards Week on May 3, 2021.

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the leading provider of explainable threat intelligence solutions that shed the necessary light on complex file and binary-based threats for enterprises stretched for time and expertise. Its hybrid-cloud Titanium Platform enables digital business resiliency, protects against new modern architecture exposures, and automates manual SOC processes with a transparency that arms analysts and threat hunters to confidently take action.

ReversingLabs is used by the world’s most advanced security vendors and deployed across all industries searching for a more intelligent way to get at the root of the web, mobile, email, cloud, app development and supply chain threat problem, of which files and objects have become major risk contributors.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform provides broad integration support with more than 4,000 unique file and object formats, speeds detection of malicious objects through automated static and dynamic analysis, prioritizing the highest risks with actionable detail in only .005 seconds. With unmatched breadth and privacy, the platform accurately detects threats through explainable machine learning models, leveraging the largest repository of malware in the industry, containing more than 10 billion files and objects. Delivering transparency and trust, thousands of ‘human readable’ indicators explain why a classification and threat verdict was determined, while integrating at scale across the enterprise with connectors that support existing file repository, SIEM, SOAR, threat intelligence platform and sandbox investments, reducing incident response time for SOC analysts, while providing high priority and detailed threat information for risk managers, application developers and hunters to take quick action.

Learn more at https://www.reversinglabs.com , or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter .

