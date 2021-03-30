Hemp, Inc. Reports: USDA Hemp Production Guidance Now in Effect

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers , is pleased to report the final ruling from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2018 Farm Bill, to establish a national regulatory framework for hemp production in the United States, went into effect Monday, March 22, 2021 and is expected to bring much-needed clarity to hemp growers and processors in states across the nation. The hemp crop is still relatively new in some states. In Montana, for instance, hemp growing has been a huge learning curve all around which is why their intrastate networking has been so important. With the final ruling now in effect, hemp growers there are gaining much needed clarity.



Hemp, Inc. is one of the top experts in America. Over the last decade, the Company has forged and cultivated an invaluable network of industry professionals spanning every aspect of the industrial hemp industry. With an influx of public companies wanting to expand into the industrial hemp industry, Hemp, Inc. has been inundated with potential consulting agreements through its Industrial Hemp Consulting division.

“As new states get the green light for hemp production, we are finding our consulting services to be invaluable to them. They need to know how to process, source seeds, grow, harvest, buck, dry, market and of course sell it. You also have to know the trends because that definitely affects your bottom line. For example, do you create a CBD or a CBG product or should you grow industrial hemp? Tinctures or pre-rolls? Decisions, decisions, decisions… are you making the right decisions to come out ahead? Too many farmers have lost their shirts and even their farms so timely market information is extremely important. The Company works hands-on with each company and provides its expertise. We like to create a sense of a ‘Community of Companies’ whereby a lot of companies are working together to pool their resources, marketing connections and strategies in order to grow simultaneously,” noted a Hemp, Inc. executive.

According to one news source , “the final rule raises the negligence threshold for hemp's THC level from .5 percent to 1 percent and limits the maximum number of negligent violations that a producer can receive in a growing season (calendar year) to one.” Hemp, Inc. executives say this final ruling, coupled with more and more states giving industrial hemp the green light, should not only provide the necessary clarity hemp growers need but should provide a lot of great opportunities for hemp growers nationwide.

The final rule’s modifications were based on public comments and lessons learned during the 2020 growing season and hopefully lead to growth of the crop. Some of the key provisions of the final rule include: Negligent violation; Disposal and remediation of non-compliant plants; Testing using DEA-registered laboratories; Timing of sample collection; Sampling method; and, Extent of Tribal Regulatory Authority over the Territory of the Indian Tribe. To read the full list of key provisions with details, click here .

To read the entire final ruling, click here .

With fewer roadblocks and less red tape, Hemp, Inc. executives say this will likely present more opportunities for hemp farmers and growers to successfully navigate the industry. Hemp, Inc. continues to grow as the industry grows. The company has over a decade of experience in growing, harvesting, processing and selling industrial hemp, as well as having a strong foothold on the educational front with its Hemp University .

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer , the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

