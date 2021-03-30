Applied Materials Earns Intel’s 2020 Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award

Applied is one of only seven SCQI Award recipients in all of Intel’s global supply chain

"Applied Materials, Inc. has earned the exclusive Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement (SCQI) Award with distinguished performance in supplier diversity for 2020. This award recognizes the absolute top performers in the Intel supply chain for their dedication to continuous improvement and their performance over the past year."



“Congratulations to Applied Materials on receiving Intel’s highest supplier recognition, the SCQI Award. As one of only seven in this elite group in 2020, they truly define world-class performance,” said Dr. Randhir Thakur, chief supply chain officer at Intel. “During a uniquely challenging year, they have earned the Intel SCQI program’s top award through their unwavering commitment to quality, their close partnership with Intel and their drive to improve continuously.”

The Intel SCQI Award recognizes the highest level of achievement in the Intel SCQI Program, a multiyear road map for continuous improvement for high-performing Intel suppliers. Of the thousands of Intel suppliers around the world, only a few hundred qualify to participate in the SCQI Program.

In 2020, only seven suppliers in the entire Intel supply chain earned an Intel SCQI Award, making them truly the best of the best.

To qualify for an Intel SCQI Award, suppliers must exceed the highest expectations, meet aggressive performance goals and score 95 percent or higher on performance assessments throughout the year. Suppliers must also meet 90 percent or more of their improvement plan and demonstrate outstanding quality and business systems.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

