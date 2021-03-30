Cannabis + Comedy: COOKIES Founder and CEO Launches Couch Locked Network and Comedy Event on 4/20

Comedians Michael Blackson, Paul Rodriguez, Bob Saget, Donnell Rawling and more kick off the first “COUCH LOCKED” — a 420 Comedy Show Hosted By Berner

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis mogul, chart topping rapper, and Founder and CEO of the cannabis lifestyle brand COOKIES, Gilbert Milam Jr. aka Berner, announces Couch Locked Network (CLN), an aspirational digital platform that will feature recurring comedy, news, and “good vibes” content, said Berner.As part of the launch, Berner will host “Couch Locked,” a 420 Comedy Show at the BEI Hotel in San Francisco on April 20, 2021, the holiday celebrating marijuana. The event is co-hosted by comedians Michael Blackson and Paul Rodriguez and features co-headliners Bob Saget from the cult stoner comedy flick Half Baked and Donnell Rawlings from Chappelle Show. The lineup also includes DJ and comedian Cipha Sounds, Precious Hall and Teddy Ray.“Couch Locked” takes the time-honored custom of sitting on the couch, smoking good weed and watching funny comedy movies to the next level by adding live comedic performances. Tickets to the live show are limited and will go fast, however virtual audiences can tune in via Veeps.com pay-per-view. “Couch Locked” is an event complete with hilarious comedians, exotic high potency cannabis and surprise special guests who are sure to keep fans locked on their couches celebrating 420 in true stoner style.WHO: Hosted by: Berner @Berner (Available for interviews)Co-Hosts: Michael Blackson @michaelblackson and Paul RodriguezPerformances by:● Bob Saget @bobsaget● Donnell Rawlings @donnellrawlings● Cipha Sounds @ciphasounds● Precious Hall @precioushallcomedy● Teddy Ray @teddyraycomedy● + Special GuestsDATE: Tuesday, April 20, 2021TIME: Show: 2:00 PM | Doors: 12:00 NoonLOCATION: BEI HOTEL (4th Floor Outdoor Terrace)50 8th StSan Francisco, CA 94103Phone: (415) 626-6103TICKETS: https://linktr.ee/COUCHLOCKEDNETWORK COVID PROTOCOLS:Safety is a top priority and precautions are being implemented to protect fans, artists and staff, referencing current local, statewide and federal public health guidelines.● Please do not purchase tickets if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.● Prior to entry, all guests are required to pass an infrared temperature screening. Vaccinated guests are not exempt from this requirement.● Masks will be required at all times while in the venue.● Guests must also exercise social distancing and wear a face mask at all times and use hand sanitizer which will be available at entry.CELL PHONE/RECORDING DEVICE POLICY:*** No cellphones, cameras or recording devices will be allowed inside the show.***Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in locked Yondr pouches that guests will maintain and unlock at the end of the show. Guests may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone, camera, or recording device in the venue will be immediately ejected and will not be issued a refund.For more information or to schedule an interview, contact:Carla Sims | 855-855-8700 | email: 420MediaTeam@gmail.comABOUT BERNERBusiness entrepreneur and Billboard charting rapper Gilbert Milam Jr. aka Berner sits atop COOKIES, a cannabis and clothing brand with over 30 retail outlets in eight states and two countries. Raised by working-class parents in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, Berner works hard and smart! Drawing on his younger days working as a budtender in a legal medical cannabis shop, Berner knew he had something unique to offer the cannabis world, especially since so few people of color legally own any parts of the 15 billion-dollar industry they’ve otherwise participated in for decades. In the later 2000’s, he partnered with Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai “Jigga” Chang to create COOKIES, a strain of medical marijuana they formerly marketed as “Girl Scout Cookies.” The cannabis strain, paired with a streetwear clothing line of the same name, gave birth to a company and an entire cannabis enterprise. All made from scratch. In 2011, Berner was signed to Wiz Khalifa’s label, Taylor Gang Records. Forty albums — 10 charting on Billboard — and countless collaborations with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, Jacka, Cam’ron, and others, have served to amplify his music and his “budding” business.ABOUT COOKIESCOOKIES, founded in 2008 by Berner and his partner Jai, a Bay Area breeder and cultivator, is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through a combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and innovative genetics.Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and has brand awareness throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps, vape carts, CBD flower and medicinal mushrooms. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step — from cultivation and production to the customer’s retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the “War on Drugs” through advocacy work and social equity initiatives. For more info: www.cookies.co COUCH LOCKED NETWORKCouch Locked Network is an aspirational digital platform for cannabis enthusiasts with a specific focus on comedy, movies, news and original content.