Volunteer Ministers From the Church of Scientology Cincinnati Hold Disaster Response Training and Blood Drive

A Volunteer Minister leads a workshop in which she demonstrates a Scientology assist, a technique developed by L. Ron Hubbard that can alleviate pain and speed healing by addressing the spiritual factors in stress and trauma. Those attending the first aid and assists workshop kept in the protocols to protect themselves and each other from COVID-19, including masks, gloves, and maintaining social distancing. Church of Scientology of Cincinnati serves the tri-state area of Southern Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky

Church of Scientology of Cincinnati prepares volunteers to help others in times of disaster.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Cincinnati organized two programs this month to help the community deal with disaster.

First was an open house in honor of World Civil Defense Day. The program showcased the disaster relief of Scientology Volunteer Ministers around the world followed by a workshop where those attending learned basic first aid from an experienced nurse practitioner. And they also learned vital tools from the Scientology Handbook that can make all the difference in times of disaster.

Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard developed numerous applications of his discoveries for the mental and spiritual aspects of a person’s physical difficulties.

Despite the remarkable relief people often experience from these techniques, they are simple to learn and use and a number of these techniques are covered in the free “Assists for Illnesses and Injuries” course on the Volunteer Ministers website.

The Cincinnati Volunteer Ministers also organized a blood drive at the Church on Saturday for the University of Cincinnati Hoxworth Blood Center that serves 31 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

The Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati was dedicated in 2012 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The Church’s expansive and ideal facilities stand on a three-acre campus at 283 Main Street in Florence, Kentucky.

The Volunteer Ministers program, created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service, constitutes one of the largest international independent relief forces.

Whether serving in their own communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.” The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth, and spiritual values to the lives of others.”