Volunteer Ministers From the Church of Scientology Cincinnati Hold Disaster Response Training and Blood Drive

A Volunteer Minister leads a workshop in which she demonstrates a Scientology assist, a technique developed by L. Ron Hubbard that can alleviate pain and speed healing by addressing the spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

A Volunteer Minister leads a workshop in which she demonstrates a Scientology assist, a technique developed by L. Ron Hubbard that can alleviate pain and speed healing by addressing the spiritual factors in stress and trauma.

Those attending the first aid and assists workshop kept in the protocols to protect themselves and each other from COVID-19, including masks, gloves, and maintaining social distancing.

Those attending the first aid and assists workshop kept in the protocols to protect themselves and each other from COVID-19, including masks, gloves, and maintaining social distancing.

Church of Scientology of Cincinnati serves the tri-state area of Southern Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky

Church of Scientology of Cincinnati serves the tri-state area of Southern Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky

Church of Scientology of Cincinnati prepares volunteers to help others in times of disaster.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Volunteer Ministers of the Church of Scientology Cincinnati organized two programs this month to help the community deal with disaster.

First was an open house in honor of World Civil Defense Day. The program showcased the disaster relief of Scientology Volunteer Ministers around the world followed by a workshop where those attending learned basic first aid from an experienced nurse practitioner. And they also learned vital tools from the Scientology Handbook that can make all the difference in times of disaster.

Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard developed numerous applications of his discoveries for the mental and spiritual aspects of a person’s physical difficulties.

Despite the remarkable relief people often experience from these techniques, they are simple to learn and use and a number of these techniques are covered in the free “Assists for Illnesses and Injuries” course on the Volunteer Ministers website.

The Cincinnati Volunteer Ministers also organized a blood drive at the Church on Saturday for the University of Cincinnati Hoxworth Blood Center that serves 31 hospitals in 18 counties in Southwestern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana.

The Church of Scientology of Greater Cincinnati was dedicated in 2012 by Mr. David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The Church’s expansive and ideal facilities stand on a three-acre campus at 283 Main Street in Florence, Kentucky.

The Volunteer Ministers program, created by Mr. Hubbard in the mid-1970s and sponsored by the Church of Scientology International as a religious social service, constitutes one of the largest international independent relief forces.

Whether serving in their own communities or on the other side of the world, the motto of the Scientology Volunteer Minister is “Something can be done about it.” The Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth, and spiritual values to the lives of others.”

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

You just read:

Volunteer Ministers From the Church of Scientology Cincinnati Hold Disaster Response Training and Blood Drive

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Natural Disasters, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Week In, Week Out—Taiwan Scientologists Tackle Drug Prevention With Local Youth to Reach Them Before the Dealers Do
Volunteer Ministers From the Church of Scientology Cincinnati Hold Disaster Response Training and Blood Drive
Sharing Practical Wisdom at a Buddhist Festival in Taiwan
View All Stories From This Author