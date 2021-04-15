THE NATION’S LARGEST GRASS-ROOTS MILITARY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP, BLUE STAR FAMILIES, JOINS NVBDC MVO TASK FORCE
Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force
NVBDC’S MVO Task Force achieves strategic objectives by partnering with organizations to help Veteran Owned Businesses.
“Our aim is to work with the MSO/VSO’s economic development leaders to identify their Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification while creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency.” LTC (ret) Kathy Poynton
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables our organization to collaborate resources with our members to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran success in business. We currently have 18 Members and 2 honorary members. We are proud to announce our newest member Blue Star Families.
Blue Star Families is the nation’s largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support service members, military families, and veterans to improve our military readiness. Their distinctive approach strengthens local communities around our military community through knowledge and programs that address their unique needs. Their nationally recognized surveys and analysis give service members, veterans, and their families an important voice that informs policymakers and shapes their valued programs. Blue Star Families uses the power of their collective resources and cross-sector collaboration to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of the military community to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole.
“We are thrilled to partner with NVBDC’s Military and Veteran Organization Task Force and support the work they are doing to help Service-Disabled and Veteran-Owned Businesses thrive. Creating visibility and awareness of NVBDC Certification is critical to the long-term success of SD/VOBs. We at Blue Star Families feel strongly about supporting our veteran community and NVBDC’s MVO Task Force.” Said, Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO, Blue Star Families
Blue Star Families was founded in 2009, by military spouses, to empower all the families of our military service members who make unprecedented sacrifices to serve our country. They are committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with individuals and organizations to create vibrant communities of mutual support. Blue Star Families believes that we are all stronger when we take care of one another.
Their groundbreaking research is raising our nation’s awareness of the unique challenges facing military family life. Blue Star Families supports military families in overcoming feelings of isolation and lack of belonging due to frequent moves and spouse deployments through their community-building programs and chapter model. With 11 local chapters across the nation, they specialize in innovative programs specifically directed at solving economic insecurity with resources that foster spouse career development, creating family strength with rich family programming, and providing critical peer support for caregivers.
Blue Star Families’ impact is noted by their national and community-based research. On a national level, their policy to ensure the United States maintains a ready, resilient, and adaptable military force is enabled through the annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey. Through the survey, they can make data-driven recommendations to policymakers regarding ways to improve military families’ quality of life. They are committed to equitable and inclusive research and part of that is their 2021 initiative to explore their existing data through a racial equity lens to conduct a full needs assessment understanding the needs of military families of color. Blue Star Families also empowers their local leaders to effectively support military and veteran families in their communities. They also have a library that is considered a one-stop-shop for researchers and policymakers hoping to gain a greater understanding of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted and continues to impact military and veteran families, as well as their local communities. The goal of Blue Star Families’ research and policy work is to increase the awareness and understanding of military family life trends and the ramifications for both our Armed Forces and our American society.
Blue Star Families promotes their resources by bringing public, private, philanthropic, and military communities to better serve local military families. Their resources include family activities like Blue Star Museums and Summer Camp, career support for military spouses, volunteer opportunities, and more. No matter where you are on your journey Blue Star Families has programs to help support our military service members, their families, and communities.
For more information on NVBDC and to learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB, additional support is available. Please feel free to reach out to NVBDC by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
