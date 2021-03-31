Montis Biosciences appoints René Hoet as Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Hoet brings 25 years of antibody research and development leadership to his new position as Montis Biosciences’ CSO

LEUVEN , BELGIUM, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MONTIS BIOSCIENCES, a discovery stage biotech company focused on the development of novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting the interactions between perivascular macrophages and the tumor vasculature, appoints René Hoet, Ph.D. as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Hoet brings extensive experience in antibody drug discovery and development, through his international career in Biotech and Pharma.

“We are very pleased that René is joining the Montis Biosciences’ team as its Chief Scientific Officer,” said Montis Biosciences’ CEO Karen Zinkewich-Péotti. “René has a proven track record in discovering and developing novel antibody therapeutics. His knowledge and experience will help us accelerate the translation of our novel immune-oncology approach into the clinic.”

René Hoet, a molecular immunologist by training, was most recently CSO at Imcheck Therapeutics (Marseille, France) where he built a successful antibody R&D group focused on first-in-class immune-oncology antibodies targeting butyrophilins and gamma delta T cells and macrophage subsets. This led to the first gamma delta T cell activating-antibody, which entered the clinic in March 2020.

Prior to Imcheck, René Hoet was Vice President Biologics Research at Bayer AG for eight years, where his team was responsible for antibody discovery and optimization across therapeutic areas, moving multiple antibodies into the clinic. Dr. Hoet also previously led the Product Related Research, Scientific Communication & Translational Research teams at Genmab where he was responsible for antibody discovery programs and actively supported Genmab’s clinical programs.

René Hoet is a Professor of Biopharmaceutics at the University of Maastricht, Dept. Pathology, Netherlands, guiding researchers to use antibodies to bridge the gap between academic research and therapeutic application.

“I am delighted to join Montis Biosciences to develop the next generation of immune-oncology drugs for patients,” said Dr. Hoet. “Montis Biosciences has a unique targeting approach towards perivascular macrophages and tumor vasculature based on the work of world-experts and co-founders Prof. Peter Carmeliet and Prof. Massimiliano Mazzone. I am looking forward to working with them, the entire Montis Team and the Board of Directors to develop a pipeline of innovative immune-oncology therapeutics.”

“I am personally very much looking forward to working with René Hoet to develop promising drugs to combat cancer through innovative approaches,” said Prof. Carmeliet. "René's therapeutic antibody experience will have a big impact on the translation of the science into the clinic and addressing the high level of patient need," added Prof. Mazzone.

Montis Biosciences launched last year, with €8,4 million seed financing and a novel approach to immuno-oncology. Montis Biosciences was founded by Droia Ventures, VIB and KU Leuven based on the innovative science discovered by the labs of Peter Carmeliet (VIB-KU Leuven) and Massimiliano Mazzone (VIB-KU Leuven). The founders were joined by investors Polaris Partners, ALSA Ventures and Pfizer Ventures, the venture capital arm of Pfizer.

About Montis Biosciences

Montis Biosciences develops novel immuno-oncology therapeutics targeting the intersection between vascular dysfunction and immune suppression to treat solid tumors. Based on the work of Profs. Peter Carmeliet and Massimiliano Mazzone, Montis Biosciences created a unique target screening and assay platform to discover novel targets modulating interactions between tumor endothelial cells and perivascular macrophages. Montis Biosciences is backed by leading life science investors Droia Ventures, Polaris Partners, ALSA Ventures and Pfizer Ventures. For more information, please see www.montisbiosciences.com.