H Mart Partners with AutoStore to Deploy Automated Micro-fulfillment Centers

With systems integrator Bastian Solutions, the leading Asian-American specialty grocer will expand its online order capacity to satisfy customer needs

/EIN News/ -- NEDRE VATS, Norway, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H Mart, the leading Asian-American specialty grocer, has partnered with AutoStore , the Norwegian robotics technology company, in collaboration with Bastian Solutions, to introduce a fully automated micro-fulfillment center to support H Mart’s online grocery operations in Carlstadt, New Jersey.



“Hmart.com has proven to be an important offering to our customers. Hmart.com enables our customers to experience the food that lets them feel at home, just as when they shop in-store. We’ve partnered with the best automated technology in the field to fulfill our orders quickly and efficiently. We’re excited to work with Bastian Solutions and AutoStore to deliver the highest quality Asian products to our customers,” said Vince Colatriano, Executive Vice President of H Mart.

AutoStore’s robotics and WMS technologies combine to provide retailers with a complete MFC solution, increasing fulfillment efficiency for a broad range of grocery packaged goods along with fresh and frozen items, while delivering a best-in-class customer experience.



AutoStore’s MFC solution is flexible and scalable and can even be installed at the back of a store. This enables retailers to reduce the average distance between an MFC and their customer, allowing for both in-store pickup and rapid home delivery. The AutoStore system is one of the most efficient automation solutions available for order fulfillment in e-grocery – where storage density, operator productivity, and lead time are critical.

“As a global partner, we’ve worked on numerous installations that are successfully operating with the award-winning AutoStore system. We look forward to integrating AutoStore’s robotics and e-grocery WMS with H Mart’s operations for faster order fulfillment and increased customer satisfaction,” said Aaron Jones, President of Bastian Solutions.

“H Mart’s investment in e-grocery automation will not only help the bottom line of their online business but will also benefit their customer base as a whole. We’re excited to work with Bastian Solutions in providing H Mart a solution that gives them greater operational efficiency and order accuracy, so customers receive exactly what they ordered,” said Mike Demko, the head of AutoStore’s MFC business line.

“Projects like these will change retail forever, and we are very pleased that H Mart chose AutoStore and Bastian Solutions to deliver the future of e-grocery,” said Karl Johan Lier, CEO of AutoStore.

For further information, please contact:



Suzanne Delap, Marketing Content Manager, +1 603 404 3479

About H Mart

H Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in America and is the pioneer of Asian food in America. Starting in 1982 with a single store in Woodside, Queens, H Mart has grown to include more than 97 stores across the United States. H Mart is America’s premier Asian food destination and provides groceries and everyday essential needs as well as upscale products. H Mart offers a full line of Asian foods as well as a broad range of Western groceries to complement its full scale offering to that of a traditional supermarket. H Mart is also known for its innovative new food halls which are an extension of over 30 years of providing eateries in its stores.

H Mart is recognized as one of the fastest growing retailers in the National Retail Federation’s HOT 100 RETAILERS (#13 H Mart). Supermarket News has listed H Mart as one of the Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the United States & Canada. For more information, visit https://www.hmart.com/ .

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com .

About AutoStore | www.autostoresystem.com

AutoStore, founded in 1996, is a robotics technology company that invented, and continues to pioneer, Cube Storage Automation – the densest and one of the fastest order-fulfillment solutions in existence. The company’s focus is to marry software and hardware with human abilities to create the future of order fulfillment. AutoStore is global, with more than 600 systems installed in 35 countries over a wide range of industries. All systems are designed, installed and serviced by a network of qualified system integrators – which AutoStore calls ‘partners’. The company’s headquarters is in Nedre Vats (Norway), with offices also in Oslo (Norway), in the U.S., U.K., Poland, Spain, Germany, France, Japan and South Korea.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fffa736-e887-432e-9089-af141641c735