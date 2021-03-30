No Fade Fresh Rolls Out at HEB Stores

Creator of Color Depositing Shampoos and Conditioners Launches Food, Drug, Mass Brand at Texas Retailer

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No Fade Fresh has announced it is now on the shelf at HEB Stores in Texas.

“We are thrilled to have our product on the shelves at HEB. We truly believe that their core consumer is in line with our No Fade Fresh audience. They are looking for salon-quality hair color results that are easily maintained by shampooing and conditioning the hair,” stated No Fade Fresh CEO, Leland Hirsch. “The pandemic increased the demand for our products as consumers were forced to color their hair at home, and we are happy to offer a safe, clean, salon-quality hair color to the HEB shopper in Texas that they can rely on in a pandemic or not.”

HEB was started in 1905 as CC Butt Grocery Store. The San Antonio-based chain has 340 locations in Texas and Northeast Mexico in formats including General HEB Stores, Central Markets, HEB Plus, Mi Tienda, and JoeVs Smart Shops.

The No Fade Fresh offerings for HEB, both online and in-store, will include the color depositing shampoo and conditioner duos in colors of Platinum Silver and Purple Bordeaux. In addition, HEB will also carry No Fade Fresh color depositing shampoos online and in-store that will include the Light Pink, Spicy Copper, Raspberry Rush, and Blue Blast colors.

No Fade Fresh has taken painstaking efforts to formulate products that can be defined as “clean, plant-based beauty” in the very “dirty” category of hair care. The products have no harsh chemicals, and are the only on-shelf that can make the following claims: 100% Vegan, No Gluten, No Sulfates, No PPD, No Parabens, No Mineral Oil, and PETA-Certified/Cruelty Free with no Animal Testing ever. Additionally, all products are formulated at No Fade Fresh’s in-house lab in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

No Fade Fresh applies color through shampooing and conditioning in the shower in 2-5 minutes. All products have a built-in Bond Rebuilder technology, “BondHeal,” that strengthens and repairs the hair from the inside out, plus a stand alone BondHeal product . Additionally, the company created the first “smart label for smarter color choices,” with color swatches on the front at Point of Purchase. Leland continues, “The directions on the back label provide a very precise salon color consultation. The label folds open showing a video on how the product is used. The QR code allows for changing videos and messaging to continuously share product knowledge. “We want to extend the consumer’s hair color investment.”

About No Fade Fresh

http://nofadefresh.com

No Fade Fresh is “Clean Beauty Hair Color” that was created by world renown hair colorist, Leland Hirsch, known as “The Hair Color Authority.” Leland was the go-to hair consultant for leading beauty publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, and was New Product Developmental Consultant for companies including Redken, Clairol and others for over forty years. In the 1990s, Leland developed the first color-depositing shampoos and conditioners under the ARTec banner, and sold through professional salons, allowing salons/stylists to perfect color and to retail to their clients for home hair color maintenance. ARTec was sold to L’Oreal in 2002. In 2020, Leland applied his proprietary, patented technology from the professional sector to the Food/Drug/Mass channel.

Kelly Coughlin No Fade Fresh 954.294.9135 kcoughlin@nofadefresh.com