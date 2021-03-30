Avantax Acquires GuideVine Technologies, Inc.

Lead-generation and marketing platform to further enhance organic growth opportunities

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax, the wealth management business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-focused financial solutions, has acquired GuideVine Technologies, Inc. (GuideVine) and its proven lead-generation and marketing platform. Launched in 2014, GuideVine has been used by financial professionals as a tool for converting interested prospects into clients.



Avantax plans to integrate GuideVine into its already powerful suite of tools and technology, where GuideVine technology can support the marketing needs of Avantax Wealth Management℠ Financial Professionals.

“GuideVine technology will help our Financial Professionals introduce their capabilities and expertise to a much wider pool of prospective new clients. This acquisition reflects our commitment to using technology to support our Financial Professionals and the growth of their firms by bringing them another advantage in a highly competitive market,” said Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay. “Adding GuideVine’s technology will help Avantax streamline lead-generation and client conversion for our Financial Professionals so they can pursue organic growth while serving existing clients.”

GuideVine’s technology focuses on converting general consumer interest into motivated, qualified prospects. The platform employs multiple customizable techniques to match prospective clients with Avantax’s tax-focused Financial Professionals, for whom lead generation and marketing is a time-consuming and difficult process.

Since launching in 2014, GuideVine technology has been used by hundreds of financial services firms and more than half a million consumers who were searching for a financial services expert.

“Integrating GuideVine into Blucora’s technology platform is an example of how we are investing in technologies that scale powerful methodologies to match our Financial Professionals’ expertise with consumers’ needs,” said Blucora President and CEO Chris Walters. “We are committed to continue to support the growth of our Financial Professionals with additional sophisticated marketing approaches, and we believe that GuideVine’s considerable capabilities will help connect our Financial Professionals with a larger pool of prospective new clients.”

About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠, which comprises the Wealth Management business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Through its Tax-Smart approach, Avantax Financial Professionals help clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax uses technology, tax and wealth management insights to uncover tailored and advantageous opportunities across our clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Avantax Wealth Management had $83 billion in total client assets.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management brand, with $83 billion in total client assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and more than 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

