Asia Broadband Increases Stock Dividend For Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is pleased to announce that the Company’s management and Board of Directors have approved an increase in the upcoming stock dividend. The restricted common share dividend will be distributed on the basis of 1 dividend share for every 45 shares owned to shareholders of record of the Company on May 3, 2021. In response to shareholder requests and interest in receiving the stock dividend, the Company increased the dividend by 10% and extended the shareholders of record date. The majority of shareholders will receive the dividend shares through their brokers or investment firms. Alternatively, shareholders that own registered share certificates with the Company’s transfer agent will receive the dividend shares directly by mail.



AABB would like to reward its loyal shareholder base for their patience, continued support and interest in sharing the success and growth of the Company.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. The Company has recently released its freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency AABB Gold token (AABBG) and strives to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is secured and trusted with gold backing, an outstanding quality relative to other cryptocurrencies. Visit www.AsiaBroadbandInc.com and www.AABBGoldToken.com

Investor Brand Network General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: www.AABBGoldToken.com/support/ Company Website: www.asiabroadbandinc.com Token Website: www.AABBGoldToken.com Phone: 702-866-9054

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

