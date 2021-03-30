Cloud Nine Adds Hussein Hallak to the Strategic Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company“) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Hussein Hallak to the Strategic Advisory Board.



Hussein Hallak is an entrepreneur with over 25 years of business experience. He developed over 20 startups, completed two tech startup exits, spearheaded the world’s first and largest marketplace for Middle Eastern art, helped grow several tech startups in less than a year and trained hundreds of successful founders.

“We are very excited to have Hussein as a strategic advisor. He has extensive experience in the technology startup space in addition to his in-depth blockchain knowledge,” said Sefton Fincham, President of Cloud Nine. “We believe that his broad perspectives and expertise will help us through this growth phase as we develop and increase our product portfolio.”

Hallak is currently the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Unleashed Ventures Inc. He was recently the Vice-President of Products and Strategy at 3 tier logic where he was instrumental in launching new robust, secure, and highly scalable products and closing deals with major global brands like Unilever, Universal Pictures and Toro.

“Decentralized technology redefines how various industries operate, improving efficiencies and reducing the cost of doing business,” said Hussein Hallak, CEO and Founder of Unleashed Ventures. “I am thrilled to join Cloud Nine’s advisory board and look forward to supporting the board and its executive team as they move forward to developing and launching their emerging technology products.”

An outspoken startup community advocate, Hallak was the General Manager of Launch (previously Launch Academy), one of North America’s top tech hubs and startup incubators with over 3500 founders incubated and over 500 startups that raised over $800 million.

He was a Strategic advisor for several successfully funded tech, blockchain and impact startups including Fintrux, which raised $25 million through an ICO, and MajikBus, which publishes high end photography prints of music legends like Freddie Mercury, Sammy Davis, and the Beatles.

A keynote speaker on entrepreneurship, blockchain and education, Hallak is recognized as one of 30 Vancouver tech thought-leaders and influencers, and has been featured in Forbes, BBC, BetaKit, Entrepreneur, DailyHive, Notable, and CBC.

Hallak is a graduate of the Oxford Blockchain Strategy Programme and holds a BSc in Electronics Engineering.

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.:

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on incorporating emerging technologies into its current platforms leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nine’s mission is to fuel innovation and make the future more accessible by powering the launch and growth of future tech companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties.

