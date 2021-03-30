SUCCESS Magazine Expands with First-Ever External Influencer Editorial Board

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development for 124 years, today announced the creation of its first-ever external editorial board to expand and enhance the brand’s content and digital training offerings targeting the growing personal and professional development sector. The company has selected five high-profile entrepreneurs, all of whom have a unique success story and are actively helping others achieve success, to act as editorial and content contributors throughout the multiple SUCCESS media platforms. Each of the five will share their advice, tips, and tactics and what has made them successful, focusing on a specific area of personal and professional development, including Entrepreneurship, Money, People, and Lifestyle. SUCCESS expects to add more external community editors in 2021.



The venerable SUCCESS magazine, founded in 1897, has grown into a multi-platform media company that reaches an estimated five million each month and encompasses SUCCESS.com , multiple podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, and SUCCESS® Achievers Community™, a new social media platform that further expands resources and training for its members. As the leading resource for personal growth and professional development, SUCCESS is particularly popular among entrepreneurs as well as independent and self-employed “solopreneurs.” The newly named contributing editors include:

Rory Vaden, Entrepreneurship Editor

Rory is the co-founder of Brand Builders Group, a personal brand strategy firm that helps top influencers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders grow their reach and increase their revenue. Rory’s first book Take the Stairs is a #1 Wall Street Journal, #1 USA Today, #1 Amazon, and #2 New York Times bestseller that has been translated into 11 languages. He writes and speaks about how the key to building a rock-solid reputation and success in any endeavor is to do the right thing even when you don’t feel like doing it. His strategies help people break the cycle of a fixed mindset to understand and pursue strategic growth tactics to help them reach their goals.

Julien and Kiersten Saunders, Money Editors

This powerhouse couple runs the award-winning blog rich & REGULAR and has authored a forthcoming book. After their first argument about money in 2012, the couple knew there had to be a better way to tackle difficult conversations about money with each other as well as with their friends and family. Over the next five years, they paid off $200,000 in debt, dramatically boosted their net worth, and learned a lifetime of lessons along the way. They’ve used their experience to create a community of like-minded people with a clear mission: to inspire better conversations about money in order to achieve financial success.

Tristan Ahumada, People Editor

Tristan is the CEO of Lab Coat Agents, a top 1% real estate entrepreneur in the U.S., and a consultant to multiple Fortune 500 companies. He brings a wealth of experience to inspire others on how to create a loyal community and to lead teams with emotional intelligence. His love for technology and systems has pushed him to test and use the latest products to grow his business endeavors. As a powerful influential in the real estate industry, he has built the largest real estate Facebook Group in the world.

Kindra Hall, Lifestyle Editor

Kindra is the best-selling author of Stories That Stick, which debuted at #2 on the Wall Street Journal Bestseller List, and Forbes said it “may be the most valuable business book you read.” As President and Chief Storytelling Officer at Steller Collective, a consulting firm focused on the strategic application of storytelling to today’s communication challenges, she is one of the most sought-after keynote speakers, trusted by global brands to deliver presentations and trainings that inspire teams and individuals to better communicate the value of their company, their products and their individuality through strategic storytelling.

According to SUCCESS Editor-in-Chief Josh Ellis, each of these editors bring valuable expertise that will exponentially enhance the content and training that SUCCESS can offer its audiences. “We’re honored to name these phenomenal entrepreneurs as the inaugural members of our editorial board. When we conceived of this panel, we knew we wanted exceptional achievers who have demonstrated their ability to succeed, no matter what. The caliber of these influencers and their eagerness to become part of SUCCESS magazine speaks to the reputation the brand has built in its 124 years, and we’re delighted to expand our content with such a stellar group of individuals,” he said.

Ellis said the creation of the editorial board and addition of influencer editors is part of a strategy to expand the reach and relevance of the various SUCCESS channels and to maintain the brand’s position as the leading resource for personal growth and development, particularly among business owners and those who work for themselves.

“This group of high-profile entrepreneurs is seasoned. They have each been exactly where our audience is now. They know the grit it takes to get from where you are today to where you want to be, and they are ready to share their greatest lessons in personal progress,” said Ellis.

SUCCESS magazine, featuring the new community editors, hits newsstands on April 6 with entrepreneur, life coach and #1 New York Times best-selling author Tony Robbins on the cover.

About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development, offering content, resources, and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, and SUCCESS® Achievers Community™, a new social media platform that further expands resources and training for its members. SUCCESS Enterprises is owned by eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit www.success.com .

