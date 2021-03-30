CAULIPOWER Launches Category-Busting Plant-Based Pasta

CAULIPOWER’s new Cauliflower Pasta is the LOWEST calorie pasta in the grocery store with half the salt and sugar of the entire pasta category average

Available in two varieties, Linguine and Pappardelle, the new frozen gluten-free pasta is made with real cauliflower as the first ingredient and is the LOWEST calorie pasta at retail with just 230 calories per serving.

CAULIPOWER’s new innovation is “Heart Check” approved by the American Heart Association and has 48% more fiber than traditional pasta, half the amount of sugar of leading gluten-free pastas, zero added sugar – and is free from artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.

Between the taste, texture, and only a three-minute cook time, CAULIPOWER’s new frozen pasta provides a true fresh pasta-like experience. To prove it, CAULIPOWER did a taste test in the pasta capital of the world - Rome, Italy - to see if Italians would recognize the difference. The result? Watch the commercial to find out: http://caul.us/tastetest (Credit: Corbellini Creative)

“Our new Cauliflower Pasta has quite literally achieved the IMPASTABLE. It looks, cooks, and tastes just like fresh pasta, with fewer calories than any other on the market - fresh, frozen, or dry,” said Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder and CEO. “Our mission is to make America’s favorite, delicious comfort foods healthier by using the power of plants. We did it with pizza. We did it with chicken tenders. Now we’re doing it with pasta.”

CAULIPOWER launched just four years ago and, with the launch of its cauliflower pasta, enters its sixth grocery category adding to its current line of veggie-powered alternatives that never sacrifice taste or convenience.

CAULIPOWER’s Cauliflower Pasta (MSRP $5.99) is currently available nationwide on Amazon, as well as in the freezer aisle of select retailers across the country including Fresh Thyme and Jewel, with Fresh Direct, Hy-Vee and Gelson’s in April/May. The pasta will also be available in Walmart and Kroger in the Fall and thousands of other retailers by the end of 2021.



ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER® uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually taste like the food you crave. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes the only baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups in never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, and the perfect single-ingredient solution for bread, Sweet PotaTOASTS.

Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience, and health. CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary FoodsTM, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

NOTE: Nutritional Comparison Normalized Per 94g Uncooked Pasta (Dry, Refrigerated, & Frozen)

