Join the One Billion Steps Challenge and STEP UP for Breast Cancer Research

/EIN News/ -- SARNIA, Ontario, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) announced today the 30th anniversary of their annual Mother’s Day Walk, now the One Billion Steps Challenge, powered by Cleo. Throughout May, BCSC invites Canadians to walk, run, hike, dance or hit a virtual class to help collectively reach the One Billion Steps goal, in support of life-saving breast cancer research.



Driven by their vision to end breast cancer, BCSC has funded ground-breaking research in Canada since 1991. The One Billion Steps Challenge, powered by Cleo, supports Canadian breast cancer researchers, who are developing new diagnostic tools and personalized, targeted treatments to improve the lives of breast cancer patients.

In February, the World Health Organization announced breast cancer is now the most common form of cancer in the world. It’s estimated 27,400 Canadians will be diagnosed this year alone. We all know someone affected by breast cancer.

“This May, we are challenging Canadians to get active and do something good for yourself, while also doing something to support life-saving breast cancer research,” said Kimberly Carson, CEO of Breast Cancer Society of Canada. “Whether it’s walking your dog, hiking, or going on a physically distanced run, it is easy to participate. Together we will reach our One Billion Steps Goal!”

Participants are encouraged to challenge their friends and family and to share their progress on social media. Everyone who joins can track their ranking against their network and the entire pool of participants. There are incentives for reaching fundraising levels, weekly prizes for the top fundraisers and a grand prize of kitchen appliances valued at $1,000 donated by Cuisinart Canada for the participant who raises the most money!

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada is delighted that Cleo is once again the presenting sponsor of the One Billion Steps Challenge and for 2021, BCSC welcomes Callia Flowers – their new exclusive partner for sending floral gifts. Other 2021 partners include The Weather Network, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd., Cuisinart Canada and Windspeaker Media.

Visit mothersdaywalk.ca to sign up. Follow the Breast Cancer Society of Canada on Facebook and Instagram, and use #mothersdaywalk & #BCSCstepchallenge to share your progress.

ABOUT THE BREAST CANCER SOCIETY OF CANADA (BCSC)

The Breast Cancer Society of Canada (BCSC) is a registered, national, non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to saving lives through breast cancer research. BCSC raises money to fund patient-focused research for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of breast cancer. For more information, please visit bcsc.ca.

ABOUT CLEO

Cleo is a Canadian national women’s specialty brand featuring apparel – for women in sizes 0-20 / XS-XXL and offers the largest Petite section in Canada. Based out of Mississauga, Ontario, Cleo is one of three affiliate brands: Ricki’s, and Bootlegger, supported by Comark Services. Please visit cleo.ca.

