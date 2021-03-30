Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock Solution Named Finalist for 2021 SC Awards

Third Industry Honor for Providing Ransomware Protection Through Data Immutability

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its S3 Object Lock solution is a finalist in the Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution category for the 2021 SC Awards. Honoring the best in U.S. cybersecurity, the awards are one of the most prestigious and competitive in the industry.



Cloudian’s object storage-based Object Lock solution protects against the ever-increasing ransomware threat by enabling organizations to create immutable data backups that are then invulnerable to hacker encryption or deletion. This immutability ensures availability of an uninfected copy for reliable recovery in the event of a ransomware attack, eliminating the need to pay ransom.

Unlike offline tape storage, which requires manual management and can entail significant recovery time, Object Lock can be fully automated using on-premises disk-based storage for a trouble-free, lights-out operation. In addition, Cloudian’s Object Lock solution locks down privileged (root) access to the systems that host the data so that no one can compromise the immutability.

“Ransomware attacks rose 150% and ransom payments nearly tripled last year, and the threat is only growing,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer at Cloudian. “This makes it essential for organizations to move beyond phishing awareness training, anti-malware software and other traditional prevention efforts that have proven either ineffective or unreliable. Only data immutability ensures your digital assets are fully protected, and we greatly appreciate SC Media recognizing our Object Lock solution.”

The Cloudian solution previously won Best New Storage Technology in the 2020 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards and was named a finalist in the Store category for the IABM BaM Awards® 2020.

2021 SC Awards winners will be announced on May 3.

To learn more about Cloudian’s Object Lock solution, visit http://bit.ly/RansomwareSolutions.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com.

