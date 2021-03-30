Black Diamond Group Announces $15 Million Contract in eastern Canada

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond", the "Company" or "we"), (TSX:BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announced that its Workforce Solutions segment has been awarded a contract with approximate total value of $15 million over 31 months. The contract includes the transportation, installation, and rental of workforce accommodation assets that will house up to 610 workers in support of a mining project in eastern Canada. Assets are expected to begin mobilizing early in the second quarter of 2021 with rent beginning in Q3/2021.

“Our WFS segment has continued to focus on driving improved utilization, unlocking the significant amount of operating leverage present in the business, and diversifying by end market and geography. With this most recent contract award, our WFS segment has signed contracts totaling over $50 million since the start of 2021 and will have over 2,000 rooms on rent in eastern Canada in the second half of the year,” said Trevor Haynes, CEO of Black Diamond.

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, Vanguard, Schiavi, and MPA, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

