Stavvy Recognized with HousingWire 2021 Tech100 Mortgage Award for eSign and eClosing Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stavvy , the fully-integrated digital mortgage platform, was recognized by HousingWire’s 2021 Tech100 Mortgage Awards. The ninth annual Tech100 program honors the most innovative technology companies in the housing market, providing housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful companies that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the problems that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.



Stavvy is unifying the fragmented mortgage lending and documentation process with flexible technology that helps lenders manage security risk and increase transaction speed and transparency with identity, eSign, and remote notary tools, enabling an efficient and reliable customer experience while ensuring dynamic risk compliance. Stavvy’s features and tools can be deployed by financial institutions for origination, retail banking, and loan servicing.

COVID-19 has accelerated the acceptance of remote real estate transactions in their various forms, including online notarizations, making Stavvy’s solution more necessary than ever. As eClosings will ultimately become the standard for investors, consumers, and lenders, Stavvy has positioned itself at the forefront of this transition and digital transformation by prioritizing security and customer experience.

This honor comes on the heels of several major milestones for the Boston-based fintech. In January 2021, Stavvy integrated with ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass® Digital Lending Platform, empowering lenders to access Stavvy’s solutions directly through Encompass to drive quality and efficiency in the loan origination process. To meet growing demand for their technology, Stavvy expanded their staff, growing over 400% in 2020. The company’s booked revenue for 2021 is projected to exceed 10 times its 2020 gross revenue.

“Despite the challenges of launching a company in the midst of this global pandemic, we have been able to provide our customers with a solution that has enabled them to safely execute transactions that were previously only possible in person,” said Kosta Ligris, Cofounder of Stavvy. “We’re proud of the incredible strides we have made both as a company and a technology.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized among some of the great companies in this industry,” said Stavvy Cofounder Josh Feinblum. “We’re especially grateful for the exceptional team we’ve built this past year. It’s been an exciting start, and we look forward to our continued growth and innovation in 2021.”

About Stavvy

Stavvy is a Boston-based, venture-backed financial technology company that designs platforms to manage security risk, eliminate fragmentation, and increase speed and transparency in real estate transactions. The company’s mission is to create efficiency and security in the consumer/mortgage lending life cycle. Stavvy helps lenders and their vendor partners connect during the underwriting and settlement process of home loans. Its software includes eClosing functionality like remote signature and video conferencing tools that enable closing agents to perform remote transactions. To learn more, please visit www.stavvy.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

O: 978.750.0333 / M: 617.835.0396

lisa@trevicomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98bc6961-8f36-4439-93bd-252fe92899fa