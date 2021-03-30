Sodexo and HelloFresh Partner to Launch Its First On-Campus Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits are now available for student delivery at more than 300 U.S. colleges and universities

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, MD, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo, a food service and facilities management company committed to providing quality of life, announced a first-of-its-kind partnership today with HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, to offer delivery of HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits to students at more than 300 U.S. colleges and universities.

Using Sodexo’s BiteU app, students can pre-select, order and schedule meal kits for delivery. Whether students are vegetarian, on a low-calorie diet, or looking for something quick and easy, HelloFresh gives them the flexibility to select meals from an extensive rotating weekly menu. EveryPlate offers an ever-changing menu of simplistic, delicious, and affordable chef-curated recipes with vegetarian and gourmet options. Meal kits arrive with fresh, pre-measured ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and all the necessary tools to get dinner together in 30 minutes or less. Students have the option to cancel, change, or skip orders at any time.

“Our campus dining program is focused on enabling choice and convenience,” said Kevin Rettle, vice president, global offer development and digital innovation, Sodexo Universities and Schools. “Our partnership with HelloFresh allows us to expand our resident dining experience and provide an affordable, family meal-style option for students and customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Sodexo to bring both our HelloFresh and EveryPlate brand meal kits to college campuses across the country,” said Andreas Sossong, vice president, strategic projects at HelloFresh US. “Busy students should have a convenient, affordable way to enjoy delicious, homecooked meals with high quality ingredients. We look forward to introducing this unique cooking experience to students at additional campuses throughout the year.”

Sodexo’s on-campus food and retail outlets are powered by its BiteU app. Created internally by Sodexo’s technology and university teams, the BiteU app connects back-end card systems to make meal plans and payment options seamless and creates a safe, cashless environment across campuses. Since launching, BiteU has been deployed at 40 percent of Sodexo-serviced sites. It will achieve 80 percent deployment by August 2021.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 600 million meals and reached close to 5.3 million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.

About Sodexo North America

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct. In support of local communities across the U.S., in 2020, the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation mobilized 10,000 Sodexo volunteers to distribute 4.1 million meals to help 5.9 million children and adults meet their immediate food needs. Since 1996, the Stop Hunger Foundation has contributed $36.7 million to help feed children in America impacted by hunger. To learn more about Sodexo, visit us.sodexo.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

