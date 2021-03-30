Atlan Launches New Modern Data Platform Webinar Series

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlan is launching a new webinar series featuring some of the most impactful tools needed to create a modern data platform — a term that is being increasingly used to describe the best of breed tools and capabilities to help create fully self-service & agile data driven organizations.



The webinar series will feature best practices in building modern data platforms through live case studies, and features of leading tools in the modern data stack such as Snowflake , Looker, Starburst , Great Expectations & Atlan.

To kick the first webinar off, Atlan will be partnering with Snowflake to showcase how users can build a modern data stack using Snowflake’s platform and Atlan’s modern data catalog & governance product.

“With the integration of Snowflake and Atlan, we are building the firm foundation of a modern data platform. Snowflake customers love the agility that we bring to their data operations. Now with Atlan, they can go a step further and truly democratize data by enabling every user to discover, understand & trust all their data assets,” says Jeremy Maranitch, Senior Alliance Manager at Snowflake.

“By integrating Atlan with Snowflake, even non-technical users can now easily discover data & query data on Snowflake without knowing SQL! Data engineers are able to track column level lineage from source to business intelligence, and measure data quality across their data platform. All within 30 mins of setup,” says Prukalpa Sankar, Cofounder at Atlan.

Anticipated audience members include CDOs, Head of Data Governance & Management, Head of Analytics, Data Science & Machine Learning, and Data Platform/Data Engineering leaders.

Atlan plans to continue this webinar series on a monthly cadence throughout the year.

About Atlan:

Atlan is a modern data collaboration workspace enabling better collaboration between diverse users like business, analysts and engineers. By acting as a virtual hub for data assets ranging from tables and dashboards to models & code, Atlan enables teams to create a single source of truth for all their data assets and collaborate across the modern data stack through deep integrations with tools like Slack, Tableau, Looker, Jupyter and more.

A pioneer in the space, Atlan was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in DataOps, as one of the top 3 companies globally. Atlan.com

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Stepheni Hass

Director, Marketing Operations

Formulatedby

+1 512-520-7169

Stepheni@formulated.by