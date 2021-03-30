STACK INFRASTRUCTURE Data Centers Receive Management and Operations Stamp of Approval From Uptime Institute

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK INFRASTRUCTURE (“STACK” or the “Company”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced that its data centers in three major markets have received the Uptime Institute’s Management & Operations (M&O) Stamp of Approval. STACK’s SVY01 in Silicon Valley, NVA01 in Northern Virginia, and POR02 in Hillsboro all received the industry recognition, joining existing STACK facilities in Atlanta and Dallas that currently have the Stamp as well.



The Uptime Institute’s Management & Operations (M&O) Assessment and Stamp of Approval Program incorporates the learnings of over 25 years of data center assessments and consultations at critical facilities around the world into best practices. The program is designed to recognize data centers that have successfully aligned everyday staff and organizational practices with higher level business objectives like risk reduction, improved efficiency, and higher availability and uptime.

STACK has received the M&O Stamp of Approval in the past, and this recertification confirms the Company’s commitment to maximizing efficiency and minimizing any risk of downtime. Its Data Center Operations team uses an internally-produced, best-in-class Operations Playbook and strategic Technical Operations group to enforce a set of company-wide operational protocols for consistent policies and procedures across the portfolio.

“We know that proven guidelines, executed by world-class staff, is the key to maintaining uptime and a delivering a consistent and exceptional client experience,” said Mike Casey, Chief Data Center Officer for STACK. “We’re proud to receive the Uptime Institute’s M&O Stamp of Approval to showcase our dedication to continuous process improvement in effort to maximize uptime by operating in a safe and effective manner with the upmost operational rigor and attention to detail. Our clients’ businesses depend on it.”

Consistency and operational excellence will continue to play a prominent role for STACK as it expands at a record-setting pace. Just recently, the Company announced a round of new capital at a historically low interest rate. In 2020, it broke ground on an 84MW campus in Portland, with plans to deliver the first phase of 24MW in Q3 of 2021. STACK is also constructing a 32MW multi-story data center on its campus in San Jose, California, and announced an expansion in Atlanta.

STACK also offers several other opportunities for growth in key regions throughout the United States, including:

A 125-acre hyperscale data center campus with 250MW of potential critical capacity in Prince William County, Virginia in partnership with the Peterson Companies.

A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood.

A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities.

A new 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona, with 150MW of potential critical capacity.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in eight markets today: Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas; New Albany, Ohio; Northern Virginia; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and Silicon Valley, California. Its offerings include hyperscale campuses and build-to-suit data centers (“ HYPER STACK ™”), immediately available wholesale commissioned capacity (“ READY STACK ™”), and powered shell options (“ POWER STACK ™”).

With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.

