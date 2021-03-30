NetNumber Continues to Make it Easy to Deploy STIR/SHAKEN

Expands its Guaranteed Caller™ Portfolio with its Cloud Connect platform

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today the general availability of its Guaranteed Caller™ - Cloud Connect (GC-CC) platform. GC-CC provides a simple, low-cost solution that delivers unprecedented value. It connects telecom networks to any ATIS 1000082-compliant cloud STIR/SHAKEN service, including NetNumber’s Guaranteed Caller enabling network operators to achieve full FCC/CRTC compliance.

The implementation and use of STIR/SHAKEN technologies pose significant challenges for network operators, especially when dealing with multiple connectivity options used to interconnect network elements. The GC-CC makes it easy for network operators to provide an effective and comprehensive call fraud protection solution and meet the regulatory requirements.

Guaranteed Caller - Cloud Connect is based on NetNumber’s industry leading TITAN platform which is deployed in many of largest service provider networks around the globe. TITAN supports all of the common network element topologies. As such, GC-CC can be deployed in a variety of network roles, that are best suited to ease the integration of STIR/SHAKEN into any given network. This tight integration allows GC-CC to be deployed as a SIP Redirect Server, a SIP Proxy Server, an IN SCP, a Class 4/5 session control element, and as a network monitor with many other deployment models supported as well.

According to a recently published analyst report from HardenStance, “The interface between the telco environment and the STIR/SHAKEN environment can be implemented in a number of ways via pretty much any network device that supports both SIP and HTTP, such as a Session Border Controller, for example. In the case of Guaranteed Caller, this interface is enabled by a highly optimized, dedicated device or self-installed Virtual Machine (VM), branded Cloud Connect.”

“NetNumber continues to drive innovation around STIR/SHAKEN,” said Steve Legge, chief operating officer, NetNumber. “Our goal is to take the complexity and uncertainty out of the equation for our customers and really simplify the deployment and operation of their STIR/SHAKEN implementations.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

# # #

Jim Gayton NetNumber jgayton@netnumber.com