Fitness Product Brand Bodylastics Goes Head-to-Head with Big Brands Peloton & Mirror

Bodylastics announces free live YouTube workouts: superior strength and cardio training sessions for a mere fraction of the cost

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bodylastics USA Inc. is pleased to announce that it will be launching FREE workouts to everyone, free of charge, as of April 5, 2021. LIVE broadcasts will be aired at youtube.com/bodylastics and the on-demand library will be available at: https://bodylastics.com/pages/resistancebandworkouts . Founded in 1998, Bodylastics offers a wide range of top quality resistance bands and band-related products at affordable prices.Bodylastics now has over 5,000 full-length follow-along video workouts for routines that cover all types of goals, including cardio, toning, muscle building, flexibility and more, and has sold millions of systems since 1998. It was also the first exercise equipment company to offer live and on-demand workouts in 2009.Company founder Blake Kassel says that not only does Bodylastics offer an incredible variety of workouts, it’s also immensely affordable:“This is what sets us apart from Peloton and Mirror. No matter what your goals, you can get a phenomenal workout without the need for taking a loan or draining your bank account. And Bodylastics systems are more versatile than any other piece of exercise equipment – you can get the same amazing home workout at the park, the beach, hotel, your in-laws, anywhere!”Peloton and Mirror currently charge thousands of dollars for their equipment (Peloton: $1895 to $4000; Mirror: $1495) along with $39 per month to access their workouts. In contrast, Bodylastics systems start at $59.95 and workouts are completely free.Mr. Kassel used Bodylastics himself to get back on the bodybuilding stage after a 20-year hiatus and open heart surgery just a year earlier."I wanted to prove to the world how effective resistance bands can be at building muscle. I held my own on a stage with guys half my age. I was the only one who hadn't touched free weights in nine years, the only one 48 years old, and the only one who had open heart surgery a year earlier."Bodylastics created the world’s first stackable resistance bands systems, enabling the user to create multiple levels of tension up to hundreds of pounds. Patented snap reduction technology ensures that every band has a super strong cord inside to help prevent snaps and reduce the chance of injury in the event that a band does actually break. And the company also offers innovative anchoring solutions, allowing bands to be attached to anything, anywhere. The patented Ultra Door Anchor system has 25 points of connection which enables the user to perform the best exercises from the gym along with many that are not available at the gym.Kassel adds that the company is gradually moving its entire workout library to a new ‘follow your progress’ system at https://bodylastics.com/pages/resistancebandworkouts “Our library is mind-blowing! And there are no monthly fees or contracts. It’s completely free to everyone.”For more information about Bodylastics resistance bands visit the website, or for the most recent workout videos, YouTube . About the CompanyFounded in 1998 and based in Boca Raton, Florida, Bodylastics USA Inc. is family owned and 100% American. On a mission to provide the most effective, safest and best designed fitness products available anywhere, the company is renowned for its patented anti-snap resistance bands and band-related products. Bodylastics also offers a huge library of free workout videos on its website at https://bodylastics.com/pages/resistancebandworkouts