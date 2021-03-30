Accelerex offers Ghanaian Customers more Digital Payment Options

Leading pan-African fintech company, Accelerex Ghana (www.GlobalAccelerex.com.gh), has hit a new milestone, after being granted an enhanced Payment Service Provider (PSP) licence from the Bank of Ghana (BoG), under the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987). This makes Accelerex Ghana the only fintech organization currently within the enhanced PSP category that provides physical e-payment devices, merchant acquiring, and agency banking solutions in Ghana.

The move followed on the heels of the ISO 27001:2013 and PCI-DSS certifications recently obtained by the company and will open the Ghanaian market to more electronic payment and transaction possibilities across different platforms and channels.

Speaking on the achievements, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Accelerex Ghana, Sebastian Yalley, noted that: “through our continuous product innovation and impeccable attention to customer needs, the company has gradually emerged as the financial technology company of choice for Ghanaian businesses.”

He further stated that, “at Accelerex, standardization and compliance remain the bedrock of our operations across all subsidiaries in Africa. We believe that having this licence from the Bank of Ghana is a demonstration of our commitment to the Ghanaian market, and serves as the foundation for rolling out simple, secure, and convenient e-payment and digital transaction solutions for all customer segments. We intend to use this as a leverage to deepen our existing relationships with our bank clients. In that same spirit of collaboration, we are open to working with other fintech companies to deliver superior value to customers.”

Buoyed by this major milestone which permits the company to offer electronic payment platforms and applications, agency banking, merchant payment collections, payment terminal management and terminal aggregator management systems, Accelerex Ghana is eyeing the retail segment with its new revolutionary products - RexPay and RexRetail, set to launch in Q2 of 2021. These products will help the company deepen its footprints in Ghana and cement its position as a leader in the e-payment space.

RexPay (https://bit.ly/31vEj0X) is an online payment gateway that helps social media sellers and corporate organizations receive payments in a fast, convenient and secure manner, even without owning a website. Customers enjoy multiple payment options and can make payments seamlessly wherever they are. Sellers can sign up easily to the RexPay platform in less than five minutes, then begin to receive payments instantly.

RexRetail, an all-in-one solution for small and medium-sized retail shops, helps retailers automate their everyday operations. It is a superb tool for inventory management, customer relationship management and seamless accounting. More importantly, RexRetail supports business owners with a reporting and analytics tool that helps them keep track of the performance of their business.

A member of the Accelerex Holdings Group, with footprints in Nigeria and Kenya, Accelerex Ghana commenced operations in the country in 2019 as a financial technology company offering offline and online payment services to its target markets. Its parent company, Accelerex Holdings, recently secured a US$20million investment from African Capital Alliance to drive new product development and expand to South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Tanzania.

Accelerex Ghana has a strong bias for innovation, world-class technology and excellent customer service. It intends to extend availability of its products and services to different categories of businesses in Ghana with the aim of spreading accessibility of financial technology and digital payments. Visit www.GlobalAccelerex.com.gh for more information.