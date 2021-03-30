Inskin Media partners with Lumen Research to offer predictive attention estimates
Independent assessment proves the impact of Pageskin formats, providing advertisers with accurate assessments of campaign impactLONDON, UK, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has been working with Lumen Research to generate objective attention estimates for its formats, in order to provide advertisers with accurate and predictive data about campaign performance.
Inskin formats deliver exponentially higher attention - 15 x or more - compared to standard display ads, with the digital media company now providing objective and predictive attention estimates for each campaign, thanks to Lumen’s proprietary pool of data and algorithms, which is built on millions of eye-tracking impressions.
Inskin will be providing the following metrics based on Lumen’s proprietary algorithms:
- Percentage of total Impressions looked at
- Average visual engagement time
- Attention per 1000 Impressions
- Total attention
“We are leading the charge on offering unique and independently verified predictive attention estimates on every campaign on desktop and smartphone,” says Matthew Newcomb, CEO, Inskin Media. “By assessing the cost per attentive second of campaigns, we have shown that our Pageskin formats are the best value digital ad format you can buy. With consumers bombarded with thousands of branded messages every day, scarcity of attention and ‘banner blindness’ is a huge problem for the industry. But, by offering attention estimates, we can help ensure brands deliver high impact campaigns which deliver on business outcomes, thanks to the proven links between attention, recall, emotional engagement and sales.”
Inskin’s attention estimates are based on independent data which, combined with millions of impressions of Inskin creatives, has been used to analyse the visual engagement performance of its unique formats. Pageskin formats on desktop, for instance, were found to deliver on average between 3.5 and 4.5 seconds of attention.
A value of attention analysis on Pageskin also showed that attentive seconds per 1000 impressions were much higher than those found elsewhere on the web and similar to a 15” TV ad - and yet the format came in at a much lower price point than a display ad on mobile web and desktop, for instance.
“According to independent verification, we capture attention in a similar way to a 15” TV ad – without the need to spend hundreds of thousands in addition to production costs,” says Newcomb.
Mike Follett from Lumen Research, adds: “Lumen’s attention metrics are based on data and algorithms from our eye-tracking panel, which contains several years’ worth of attention data from hundreds of households - comprising thousands of websites and millions of eye tracking data points. By tracking a variety of publishing environments and ad formats on an impression level we have identified relationships between attention and other variables and can create effective predictive estimates. This is a game-changer for advertisers seeking reliable data on the impact of their campaigns.”
Indeed, with viewability not always correlating with engagement, attention is a far better indicator of campaign effectiveness. As such, Lumen’s attention metrics will be included in all of Inskin Media’s end of campaign reports for clients, with no charge or minimum spend.
Inskin Media partners with 260 publishers, works with over 1,000 blue-chip brand clients and delivers campaigns to more than 2,000 premium websites, globally.
About Inskin Media
Inskin Media delivers high impact digital advertising across more than 2000 premium websites globally, working with 260 publishers and more than 1000 leading brands. The powerful, impactful rich-media formats command attention on any device through eye-catching creative that blends seamlessly with each individual environment. With user experience our central priority, we achieve that fine balance between impact and experience.
Standardisation technology ensures every ad works perfectly, regardless of platform, media or design, simplifying the process for brands and agencies keen to take advantage of these hugely memorable and powerfully effective advertising opportunities.
Founded in the UK in 2009, Inskin Media now operates internationally, with 8 offices around the globe
About Lumen Research
Lumen is a leading attention technology company, using proprietary eye tracking software to understand the reality of attention to advertising.
