SC Gold Corporation Announces Its Partnership with South Africa's Rennter Mine

/EIN News/ -- NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is currently in a new state of inflation: more and more companies are requiring more capital for their operation as prices increase. However, financial entities such as banks are tightening their loans in all sectors of the economy. The markets are unstable because of suppliers being unable to solve their liquidity issues due to loan restrictions. Fortunately, there are companies that can help finance businesses by creating different financing structures to help them keep afloat.

SC Gold Corporation provides financial solutions by investing in alternative assets such as gold and other commodities. By investing in these assets, investors can have significant diversification benefits, helping them hedge against inflation; a benefit that investors can only find in these asset classes. This is why the company has been combing the market and evaluating various mines from its group of suppliers, providing retail investors the opportunity to diversify and grow their portfolios and businesses through alternative financing.

SC Gold is proud to announce its partnership with South Africa's Rennter Mine. Rennter Mine is a gold company that actively engages in the exploration, mine development and production, with operations in the continent of Africa. Most of their core mines are in the Gauteng Region which is a well-known location for producing the best gold mines, hence earning the nickname "place of gold". SC Gold will ensure that they are running efficiently without compromising on quality and cost.

"The growth and return of income (ROI) in the partnership highly depends upon the expected future earnings of the company, not just on the value of gold. Factors such as effective management, production costs, reserves, mine exploration, project development, and hedging activities are some of the factors the company considers when partnering up with Rennter Mine," says Zach Baker, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SC Gold Corporation.

Gold mining costs have been going down over the years, leading to some sizable profit margin for gold as prices soar over 2020. SC Gold will cover all Rennter Mine's expenses during this unprecedented time, and in return, will gain a share of 90% for their profits. Because of this, SC Gold core's strategy is to build a secure, stable, and sustainable platform. The investors' benefits are crucial to the sustainability of the platform.

"In the following months, we plan to acquire one gold mine for each quarter. By the end of 2021, we intend to initiate our process to list our entity for the Gold mine acquisition business line, in a reputable stock exchange. Our SC investors will have priority in purchasing our stock at the pre-IPO discounted price. And by Q2 of 2022, SC Gold will be listed," shares Baker.

Through this partnership and future ones, clients of SC Gold can now enjoy positive returns in spite of prevailing economic and market deficiencies, providing a risk-free commodities trading experience, hedging them against future inflation.

Media Contact

Company: SC Gold Corporation

Contact person: Zyaire Rahzel

Phone number: + 254 (20) 7640212

Email: zyaire.rahzel@scgold.com

Website: http://scgold.com/

SOURCE: SC Gold Corporation

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93753b12-5a0d-4f36-b0a0-7263ee59a575



