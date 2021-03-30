AI Window Cleaning Robot With Ultrasonic Water Spray/Dirt Removal System Launch

Home Robot LLC released the HOBOT-388 window cleaning robot, which features an ultrasonic cleaning spray and two AI technology-based cleaning wheels designed to remove dirt without leaving streaks.

/EIN News/ -- Fort Walton Beach, United States, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Robot LLC, the official distributor of HOBOT Technology INC. in the US, has released the HOBOT-388 window cleaning robot. The product features a patented ultrasonic cleaning spray and two vacuum motor-powered cleaning wheels based on artificial intelligence technology.

For more details, please visit https://hobot.us/pages/hobot-388.

The latest release in the HOBOT product line is specifically designed to clean windows and other surfaces as thoroughly and effortlessly as possible.

The HOBOT-388 features a patented ultrasonic cleaning spray nozzle that atomizes water into a 15 micrometer mist and then evenly sprays it on the window’s surface. The process dissolves dirt and dust and leaves the glass surface completely polished and streak-free.

The two cleaning wheels on the HOBOT-388 were designed using AI technology, allowing the device to use a natural pattern of movement from top to bottom that mimics hand movement. Powered by a vacuum motor, the wheels rotate at up to 70 rpm and are covered in microfiber cleaning cloths that thoroughly remove dust and dirt.

Because of the high suction provided by the vacuum motor, the HOBOT-388 is also able to clean more textured surfaces such as tile, partitions, mosaic windows and even wallpaper when used in dry mode. It can also clean hard-to-reach areas due to its low body height and slim design.

Other features of the HOBOT-388 include smartphone and remote control options, a replaceable water tank, and pressure change detection, allowing it to automatically change direction when the edge of a surface is reached. The power cord can reach as long as 16 feet and connects with a secure DC connection that prevents it from releasing unexpectedly.

With the latest product release, Home Robot LLC continues to introduce innovative home robots that further its vision of combining science and technology with everyday life.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are constantly striving to offer the highest quality robotic home assistants, and the HOBOT-388 has the most advanced technology yet. This product is perfect for people who want to spend less time cleaning their windows and more time with their families.”

Additional information is available at https://hobot.us/products/hobot-388-window-cleaning-robot-with-ultrasonic-water-spray-slim-design.

Contact Info:

Name: Max Zlobin

Email: Send Email

Organization: Home Robot LLC

Address: 217 Miracle Strip Pkwy SE, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, United States

Phone: +1-833-462-6887

Website: https://hobot.us

