Air Filter Media Industry Trends Include Use Of Nanofibers And Nanocoating For Greater Efficiency

Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Filter media manufacturers are increasingly using nanofibers or nano-coating on the filter media to increase the efficiency of dust separation. For instance as per TBRC’s air filter media market overview, Mann + Hummel, a manufacturer of filter and filter media, has developed nanofiber coated filter media for highly effective separation of fine particles and efficiency of up to 99.99%. This filter is used in commercial vehicle air filters. Similarly, AWA Paper & Technological developed Nanowoven, a base filter media that is combined with a nanofiber web and this helps in capturing extremely fine carbon dust efficiently and it also increases the service life of the filter.

Other air filter market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In August 2020, Branford Castle Partners, a private equity firm acquired Fibrix Filtration, a provider of specialized loft and pleat media air filtration products for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition of Fibrix Filtration is the first investment in the Branford Castle Partners Fund II and air filtration is an area of growing concern throughout the world. So, Branford Castle Partners are looking forward to working with Fibrix Filtration management to grow business and products. Fibrix Filtration sells its products to large, brand name filter manufacturers across the United States.

Major players in the air filter media market are 3M, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Nonwovens And Interiors Private Limited, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Clean & Science, Elta Group, Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V), HVDS, Johns Manville, Lydall, Innovatec, Irema, Permatron Corporation, Porvair Filtration Group, Sandler, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., and Superior Felt And Filtration LLC.

Read More On The Global Air Filter Media Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-filter-media-global-market-report

The global air filter media market is expected to grow from $3.78 billion in 2020 to $3.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global air filtration media market is expected to reach $4.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

The global air filter media market is segmented by type into nonwoven fabrics, fiberglass, filter paper, by grade into HEPA, MERV, ULPA, by application into HVAC, air purifier, face mask, APC, industrial manufacturing, transportation, and by end-use into food & beverage, metal & mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, others.

Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides air filter media market overview, forecast air filter media market size and growth for the whole market, air filter media market segments, and geographies, air filter media market trends, air filter media market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Air Filter Media Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4025&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air Purifiers Market - By Technology (HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon, Others), By Type (Fume & Smoke Collectors, Dust Collectors, Others), By End-User (Residential, Commercial), And By Region, Air Purifiers Market Size, And Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-purifiers-market

Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilation-heating-air-conditioning-and-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Dehumidifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dehumidifiers-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

