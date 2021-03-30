Dr. Bharat Thakur wins the Indo-Malaysian highest civilian Award Of Excellence in Art, Yoga, and Philanthropy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Inc. 500, in association with the Government of Malaysia and Commonwealth Youth, Malaysia, honored Dr. Bharat Thakur with the ‘Award Of Excellence in Art, Yoga Philanthropy’ in a virtual event on 23rd March 2021.
Dr. Bharat Thakur is the face of modern India. TIME magazine called Bharat Thakur “the Living Himalayan Master.” At the tender age of four years, he was taken to the Himalayas by his master, Sukhdev Brahmachari.
He has conducted over 10,000 Yoga and meditation sessions for leading corporates, celebrities, and leaders worldwide and the founder of “Artistic Yoga.” Adapting ancient yoga techniques and postures to suit new lifestyle requirements, this system of Yoga works on all aspects of fitness - strength, flexibility, stamina, balance, and agility. Artistic Yoga is taught across 30+ countries.
Michael Douglas has practiced his brand of Yoga, meditation, and philosophy, Boris Becker, cricketer Shane Warne, people in business Sunil Bharti Mittal and Ratan Tata, musician Anoushka Shankar, and also members of the Indian Film Industry like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bipasha Basu, Sridevi, Anushka Shetty, Salman Khan, and David Dhawan.
Bharat Thakur has conducted many Meditation workshops (called Tapasya - literally “burning with an intense desire to reach the divine”). In this two-day workshop, Bharat uses meditation techniques from diverse systems such as Sufism, Zen Buddhism, and Yoga. The student is guided in finding a Yoga style they believe is right for them; Hatha Yoga, Dhyana Yoga, or Bhakti Yoga.
“It is my honor and privilege to receive the Indo-Malaysian Award of Excellence in Art, Yoga, and Philanthropy from CommonWealth Youth, Malaysia and Government of Malaysia. This shows the increasing awareness of art, heritage, and Yoga, which is the need of the hour. I will continue to contribute to these fields to the fullest of my capacity.” said Dr. Thakur upon receiving the award.
On this auspicious occasion, Asia Inc. 500 also launched their 10th Edition magazine during the event.
Speaking about the Indo-Malaysian Award of Excellence Series, Mr. Ragahvendra Hunasgi, Global Convenor, Asia Inc. 500, said, “ We are very much excited to nominate the award for phenomenal leaders whose unremitting spirit and strenuous work has benefited the society in many ways. We are also looking forward to working with these leaders for strengthening the Indo-Malaysian collaboration.”
About Asia Inc. 500
Asia Inc. 500 is a leading platform on a mission to help entrepreneurs, startups, governments and NGO’s collaborate and co-create lasting ideas, products and platforms. Today we work with over 18,000 entrepreneurs, 10,000 women leaders and over 1700 startups. We are Asia’s largest speed scaling platform helping organizations accelerate their growth with a presence in over 16 countries and 40 cities. For more information visit: www.asiainc500.com
Alice
About Asia Inc. 500
Asia Inc. 500 is a leading platform on a mission to help entrepreneurs, startups, governments and NGO’s collaborate and co-create lasting ideas, products and platforms. Today we work with over 18,000 entrepreneurs, 10,000 women leaders and over 1700 startups. We are Asia’s largest speed scaling platform helping organizations accelerate their growth with a presence in over 16 countries and 40 cities. For more information visit: www.asiainc500.com
Alice
Asia Inc 500
+1 408-444-7536
email us here