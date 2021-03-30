Williston Barracks/VAPO and VCR/21A101014

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101014

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 28, 2021/ 1547

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of a Final Abuse Prevention Order/Violation of Conditions

ACCUSED: Jennifer R. Pendriss

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 28, 2021 Vermont State Police Williston Troopers investigated the report of a Final Relief From Abuse Order complaint. Jennifer Pendriss of Richmond, VT sent her ex-partner numerous text messages in violation of that order. It was found that Pendriss violated her Final RFA as well as two sets of active conditions of release that she not contact her ex-partner. Pendriss was cited to appear into Chittenden Superior Court for June 8, 2021 to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 8, 2021/ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

________________________

Corporal Andrew Leise

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Williston Barracks

802-878-7111