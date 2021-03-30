Williston Barracks/VAPO and VCR/21A101014
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101014
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 28, 2021/ 1547
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of a Final Abuse Prevention Order/Violation of Conditions
ACCUSED: Jennifer R. Pendriss
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richmond, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 28, 2021 Vermont State Police Williston Troopers investigated the report of a Final Relief From Abuse Order complaint. Jennifer Pendriss of Richmond, VT sent her ex-partner numerous text messages in violation of that order. It was found that Pendriss violated her Final RFA as well as two sets of active conditions of release that she not contact her ex-partner. Pendriss was cited to appear into Chittenden Superior Court for June 8, 2021 to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: June 8, 2021/ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
________________________
Corporal Andrew Leise
Vermont State Police
Troop A- Williston Barracks
802-878-7111