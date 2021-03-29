Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Date of 2021 AGM and Closing Date for Director Election Nominations

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX: XAM, TSX: XAM) (“Xanadu” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, Xanadu will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting on:

Date: Wednesday, 26 May 2021
Time: 12:00pm (Sydney time)
Location: Virtual, Online only

In addition, the closing date for the receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director is Wednesday, 7 April 2021.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2021 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late April 2021. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Xanadu’s website at www.xanadumines.com.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Stewart
Chief Executive Officer
Xanadu Mines Ltd
M: +61 409 819 922
E: Andrew.stewart@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Board of Directors.


