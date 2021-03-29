Nuvei Adds Payment Solution for Nearly 40 Cryptocurrencies

Adding to its current stack of innovative payment methods, fintech provider Nuvei now offers support for the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL and LONDON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it has added pay-in and payout support for nearly 40 of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, NEO, Ripple and more. Now, eCommerce merchants can join the cryptocurrency revolution, offering innovative payment methods to access more customers around the world, even in previously hard to reach countries.



Mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies has steadily increased, with the current estimated global market capitalization reaching approximately $1.6 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. As the number of cryptocurrency holders continues to expand, merchants stand to grow their overall market share by accepting it as another alternative payment method (APM).

With consumer shopping habits trending increasingly more global – thanks to the ease of purchasing from any site in any country – supporting cryptocurrencies represents a sizable market opportunity for merchants to attract more buyers worldwide. Additionally, cryptocurrency payments are increasingly becoming more significant for industries offering large ticket and high volume goods and services.

“We’re excited to provide yet another pioneering solution that empowers our clients, large and small, with frictionless payment experiences and a greater opportunity to partake in a global marketplace,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “Nuvei continuously strives to offer the most relevant payment mediums for our clients and their customers. Our cryptocurrency support provides convenient, secure and instant transaction processing through a single integration.”

Active in over 200 global markets, Nuvei enables access to the most popular cryptocurrencies in addition to supporting nearly 150 local currencies and over 455 APMs. Merchants can now further conduct business across borders, as well as beyond the bounds of the fiat ecosystem. This provides the Company’s merchants with greater reach to consumers worldwide, and the agility to meet demand for additional payment preferences. They also benefit from enhanced security, privacy and integrity of transactions inherent with cryptocurrencies.

With the addition of cryptocurrencies to its platform, Nuvei can now also facilitate transactions for the world’s growing interest in Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) – certifiably singular digital files that represent tangible and intangible items, underpinned by blockchain technology. NFTs include digital artwork, videos, collectibles and other one-of-a-kind assets for cryptocurrency art enthusiasts and investors. As of this year, total sales of NFTs have surpassed $174 million, according to NonFungible.com, which monitors the cryptocurrency collectible market.

