Lee Enterprises plans Strategic Update Investor Call and Webcast for April 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- DAVENPORT, Iowa, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a major digital and subscription company with publications and platforms providing high quality, trusted, local news and information in 77 markets, has scheduled an audio webcast and conference call for Monday, April 5, 2021 at 9 a.m. Central Time. Lee executives will provide an update on the Company’s digital transformation as well as the progress it has made to advance its three-pillar growth strategy since the completion of its transaction with Berkshire Hathaway in March 2020.

The live webcast and supporting investor presentation will be accessible on lee.net in the investor relations section. The webcast will also be available for replay two hours later.

About Lee

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for

advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and, following its acquisition of BH Media Group, nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and reach more than 55 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact

Media:

Charles Arms

Charles.Arms@lee.net

(563) 383-2129

Investors:

IR@lee.net

(563) 383-2100


