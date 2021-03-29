Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,332 in the last 365 days.

GCP Applied Technologies Announces Price Increase

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) has announced that it is implementing price increases for certain Cement Additives, where allowable under contract terms.

“We are committed to providing customers with the highest-performing products and industry-leading technical service. This price increase is necessary to meet unprecedented inflationary pressures facing the global chemical and construction industries. These are resulting from tightness in the raw materials supply chain exacerbated by restrictions of ocean freight and the winter storm which impacted gulf coast chemical manufacturers in the US. We now see that we are likely to be in an inflationary cycle for all of 2021," said Dr. Boudewijn van Lent, GCP’s Executive Vice President of Specialty Construction Chemicals.

GCP’s regional sales organization will contact customers individually to discuss the details, which will vary by product.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

Media Relations
Christine Welby
+1 617.498.4976
mediainfo@gcpat.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

GCP Applied Technologies Announces Price Increase

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.