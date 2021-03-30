Dr. Gazi Offers SpaceOAR for Protection During Prostate Cancer Radiation Treatment
Dr. Gazi's Implementation of SpaceOAR Prevents Damage to Surrounding Tissues, Improving Patient Outcomes and Quality of LifeHAMILTON, NJ, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking SpaceOAR treatment has been made available at University Urology Associates of New Jersey (UUANJ), announces urologist Dr. Mukaram Gazi. Hydrogel therapy improves patient outcomes and quality of life when radiation therapy treats prostate cancer. As the only spacing device approved by the FDA for prostate cancer, the addition of SpaceOAR to the organization's catalog of available treatments and therapies will allow patients to avoid potential damage to surrounding tissues and organs, improving the overall quality of life for cancer patients after radiation therapy.
SpaceOAR works by injecting a safe hydrogel into the spaces around the prostate in a simple outpatient procedure under local or general anesthesia, ensuring that sensitive tissues can have space added between those tissues and the prostate. The hydrogel's exact placement is delivered through a needle, using Ultrasound guidance. The gel consists of propylene glycol, a safe substance that naturally breaks down in the body within about three months; there is no need for the patient to return for additional treatments to remove the gel. Only a single procedure is required to protect one from radiation damage through the entire course of radiation treatments in most cases.
"The use of SpaceOAR allows the specialists to maximize radiation to the tumor while minimizing radiation to surrounding normal tissue. The use of the SpaceOAR System allows us to treat cancer much more precisely but also helps patients to maintain their normal activities and lifestyle after treatment," says Dr. Gazi. As a founding member of UUANJ, he has helped guide the organization's focus on adding groundbreaking treatments to its offerings, ensuring that patients in the area have access to the best possible treatments in the region.
Dr. Gazi is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Medicine with postgraduate training in urology, completed at UMDNJ's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School (Currently Rutgers RWJ Medical School) in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Dr. Gazi is also a Clinical Assistant Professor with Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Board Certified through the American Board of Urology. As well as handling a flourishing clinical practice, Dr. Gazi has been recognized as an author, research consultant, and thought leader, working with several top pharmaceuticals, research, and biotech companies. Dr. Gazi is a repeat New Jersey Monthly Top Doctor from 2011 to 2020 and one of America's Top Urologists by Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd. and Consumer's Research Council of America, among other honors and recognition the doctor has received at UUANJ over the past 18 years.
