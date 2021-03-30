Renowned Life Coach Kishna J. Offers Free Download: ‘A Letter to Your Trauma: 6 Steps to Overcoming Trauma Mentality’

The newly released eBook provides a guide to empowerment, encouragement and healing.

DREXEL HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, entrepreneur and certified parenting and relationship coach Kishna J. is pleased to announce the release of her new book, A Letter to Your Trauma: 6 Steps to Overcoming Trauma Mentality , available to download completely free of charge.A mother of two school-aged children with years of experience in teaching and coaching, Kishna was, at one time in her life, the victim of domestic violence and abuse. In her book she shares her story, with the goal of helping others who also find themselves in an abusive relationship.“I have been abused and I have seen people around me be abused,” says Kishna. “But I have survived, and more importantly, I have healed. It certainly wasn’t easy, but I’m here now to share my experiences and help others. I’m making my book available for free in the hopes that it will reach as many people in need as possible, and help them heal from their trauma.”Sadly, domestic abuse is more common in our society than most people think. Statistics show that one in four women are victims of domestic abuse, along with one in nine men. Experts are afraid that those numbers may be even higher at present as a result of people being forced to stay home during the pandemic.Kishna explains that her book is specifically intended to help victims unlearn the defensive behaviors that were created as a result of their trauma. Readers will learn how to identify the trauma they suffered, forgive themselves for being in the situation, and eventually replace their learned defense mechanisms with healthy coping tools.“Most importantly, after reading my book, you will never fall prey to an abuser again!” adds Kishna.Download the book here, and for more information about Kishna, visit her website at https://balancinglifeandkids.com About the AuthorAuthor, motivational speaker and blogger, Kishna J. also offers parenting, relationship, and life coaching, one-on-one or in group settings. On her blog, Balancing Life & Kids, readers can find a series of down-to-earth, humorous, yet educational posts on subjects ranging from relationships to ‘momming’ it, to surviving quarantine. Kishna also hosts a podcast with interviews and conversations centered around the topics of resiliency and parenting. To find out more, visit balancinglifeandkids.com.