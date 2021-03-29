Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period opens April 1

The application period for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts begins on April 1 and runs through April 30. Hunters can apply online or at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, or by telephone by calling (800) 554-8685.

Hunters are reminded that Fish and Game no longer accepts mail-in applications, and that moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt tags are excluded from designation by any parent or grandparent to their minor child or grandchild.

Moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunts remain unchanged for nonresident hunters, who can still apply, and are limited to no more than 10 percent of the tags.

To apply for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunts, each applicant must possess a 2021 Idaho hunting or combination license. There is a nonrefundable application fee of $16.75 for residents and $45.75 for nonresidents. Moose, sheep and goat hunt applicants must pay the tag fee along with the application fee when they apply. The total application fees for moose, bighorn sheep, and mountain goat are:

Residents under Price Lock: $183.50

Residents without Price Lock: $216.50

Nonresidents: $2,672.50

Moose, sheep and goat drawing results will be online in early June. Tag fees will be refunded to those who did not draw, but not the hunting license or application fees.

A person is allowed to apply for one of these three species in a year, and those who apply for a moose, sheep or goat hunt are ineligible for most deer, elk and pronghorn controlled hunt drawings. For more details, see page 37 of the rules booklet.

For more information, review the 2021-2022 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules brochure, which is available at Fish and Game offices and license vendors.

Moose, sheep and goat tags are among Idaho’s most coveted hunts, and also among the most successful for harvest.

In 2020 hunter success was:

Moose: 76 percent

Sheep: 74 percent

Goat: 91 percent

Statewide tag numbers stable for bighorn sheep and mountain goats, down for moose

In recent years, bighorn sheep and mountain goat populations and tag numbers have remained relatively stable with changes in tag numbers and hunt areas reflecting routine fluctuations in populations, and that is once again the case for the 2021-22 seasons. However, a substantial change that hunters will notice is that nearly all antlerless moose hunting opportunities have been cut for the 2021-22 seasons, which is a reflection of declining moose populations in parts of the state.

Moose hunters are reminded that in addition to the controlled hunts, there are four moose tags available through Fish and Game's Super Hunt program, which you can learn about at idfg.idaho.gov/superhunt, or on Page 28 of the 2021-22 Moose, Bighorn Sheep, and Mountain Goat Seasons and Rules booklet. The deadline for entries for the first Super Hunt drawing is May 31.