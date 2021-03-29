G&F: Give Wildlife Room

Jackson -

Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents in Jackson and surrounding communities to be aware and show patience with moose and other wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. The Jackson Game and Fish office has received a number of calls from concerned citizens about moose and other wildlife in residential areas, prompting them to offer advice on how to avoid problems with these animals.

“It really is a matter of simply being aware and giving animals plenty of room,” said Kyle Lash, South Jackson Game Warden for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “We often don’t expect to see these animals in our neighborhood or developed areas, but this time of year we should be more cognizant of that possibility.”

Wildlife officials are asking residents to be wary and exhibit patience when encountering wildlife, but also understand these animals, such as moose, can be potentially dangerous and offer these tips to avoid a conflict:

Be especially watchful during times of low light. Moose can be difficult to see at night.

Look for tracks or other signs of moose on trails, pathways or around houses.

Never crowd an animal or surround it.

Always allow an animal an escape route.

Always control pets while walking them and make sure there are no wildlife around before letting animals out of the house.

Consider carrying bear spray as a defense.

View and photograph animals from a distance.

Do not feed wildlife.

Similarly, Game and Fish officials are also asking area motorists to be wary and exhibit patience to avoid collisions with wildlife. “Wildlife are regularly using area roadways this time of year and can be especially hard to see in low light situations,” says Lash. “We really need to slow down and give ourselves plenty of braking distance, especially on potentially slick roads.”

“This is a stressful time for all wildlife and we need to give them room, whether it’s in the backcountry or our own backyard,” said Lash.

