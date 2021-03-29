TLETA Scholarship for Local Counties

Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) has recently announced tuition waiver opportunities in specialized training for the following 11 distressed counties: Lake, Lauderdale, Hardeman, Perry, Wayne, Clay, Grundy, Bledsoe, Scott, Hancock, and Cocke, which you can register for through TLETA’s records management system. TLETA was authorized by the 1963 General Assembly for the purpose of training state, county and city law enforcement officers. The Academy was brought under the Department of Safety in 1983. This year, TLETA expects to train more law enforcement officers than ever before through its Basic Police Recruit and specialized training courses. TLETA also offers Community Policing, Anti-Gang training courses, and other training at various sites around the state. This method of training allows officers to receive in-service and advanced training near their duty stations. The goals of TLETA are:

To provide excellent instruction in basic, advanced, and technical subjects for the Tennessee law enforcement community

To employ teaching methods best suited for the subject taught and the student's particular learning needs

To continually upgrade course content with the latest research and recommended professional practices

To stimulate inquiry and provide fresh perspectives on the law enforcement career

Please visit the TLETA Training Calendar to learn about training date availability.