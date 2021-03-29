Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations to provide economic relief for 12 state airports

Main, News Posted on Mar 29, 2021 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division has received authorization for $46.3 million in Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) for 12 state airports.

CRRSA funds provide continued support for the operational costs of reducing health hazards at airports. The CRRSA concessions grant funds will be used to provide aid, such as economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees, to airport concessionaries and other service providers.

Grant allocations by airport are:

Dillingham Airfield (HDH) – $9,000

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) – $17,370,120 / $2,139,315 (Concession)

Hana Airport (HNM) – $9,000

Hilo International Airport (ITO) – $3,754,327 / $124,846 (Concession)

Kalaeloa Airport (JRF) – $47,162

Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport (KOA) – $5,723,459 / $413,620 (Concession)

Lihue Airport (LIH) – $5,307,731 / $355,050 (Concession)

Lanai Airport (LNY) – $1,016,495 / 10,399 (Concession)

Kalaupapa Airport (LUP) – $9,000

Molokai Airport (MKK) – $1,017,411 / $10,977 (Concession)

Waimea-Kohala Airport (MUE) – $9,000

Kahului Airport (OGG) – $8,213,524 / $812,106 (Concession)

“We’re grateful to be able to have the support to make travel in Hawaii efficient and safe,” said HDOT Deputy Director for Airports Ross Higashi. “U.S. DOT and our federal delegation have made it possible for us to offer support to our partners and ensure continued service in the islands.”

HDOT previously offered rent deferral to airport tenants between April 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2020, to offset the decline in air traffic and waived landing fees for Molokai and Lanai Airports for a one-year period beginning March 1, 2021.

