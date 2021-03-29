DNR seeks comments on Tower area fisheries management plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others interested in fisheries management in the Tower area to comment on management plans for several lakes through April 10.

The DNR uses fisheries management plans to identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes over the next five to 20 years. The plans include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, species presence, stocking, regulations and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

The plans also can identify biological and social factors that may limit a fishery’s potential, and seek to address these limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important for planning and evaluating the success of activities laid out in management plans.

Fisheries information and management activities are being updated for the following lakes in St. Louis and Lake counties.

St. Louis County:

Burntside: Maintains walleye stocking and ends lake trout stocking (last stocked in 2010)

Camp: Maintains walleye fishery with post-winterkill fry stocking if necessary

Ge-Be-On-Equat: Lowered walleye fry stocking rate

Heikkilla: Establishes first management plan for this lake

Little Elbow: First plan since trout stocking was discontinued in 2010

Long (near Eveleth): Continues current management

McInnis (Unnamed): Establishes first management plan for this lake

Purvis (Sparrow): Lowered walleye fry stocking rate

Trout: Ends lake trout stocking (last stocked in 2018)

Lake County:

Moose: Continues current management.

Topaz: Establishes first management plan for this lake

People can contact the Tower area fisheries office by calling 218-300-7802 or emailing [email protected] to receive an electronic copy of any of the draft plans.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Tower work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review.