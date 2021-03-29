Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 683 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,250 in the last 365 days.

Usio Announces Record 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Revenue - Achieved Adjusted EBITDA Positive Cash Flow in Q4

Strong Momentum Exiting the Year Expected to Generate Significant Revenue Growth in 2021

SAN ANTONIO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc: (Nasdaq: USIO), a FinTech and integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year 2020, which ended December 31, 2020.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “Fourth quarter results once again illustrated the strength of our multi-channel distribution strategy and the momentum it is creating. Revenue growth in the quarter accelerated to 27.4%, driven primarily by strong growth in our prepaid business, an increase in card revenues and a one-month contribution from Output Solutions, which was acquired late in the quarter. This strong growth also demonstrated the leverage in our model, as gross profits were up 62.7%, we generated an $800,000 improvement at the operating income (loss) compared to the same quarter a year ago and we achieved adjusted EBITDA positive cash flow in Q4. We ended the year in a strong financial position, which will enable us to continue to invest in our technology, sales and marketing initiatives to further capitalize on growth opportunities and drive shareholder value."

“We are extremely excited by the prospect for even faster growth in calendar year 2021. Looking across the enterprise, our PayFac business has inflected with PayFac's single largest customer/client now rapidly boarding and improved conversion rates throughout our growing portfolio of ISV relationships. Our Prepaid business has established a new, higher level of performance, and we are preparing for the next leg up. Our new line of business, Usio Output Solutions should significantly add to this year’s performance, with the opportunity to generate even better performance through the dynamic cross-selling opportunities it creates as a complement to our other businesses. And, most importantly, in our ACH business, our relationships with leading organizations in fast-growing industries like cryptocurrency should drive strong growth in our most profitable segment and is back on track for year-over-year growth in the first quarter of 2021. As a result, revenues should be up significantly and we should achieve positive cash flow this year. In each of our segments, our success stems from our winning formula of innovative technology and unparalleled service, which continues to provide a differentiated, competitive advantage across the electronic payments landscape.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Revenues were $9.4 million for the fourth quarter, up 27% compared to $7.4 million in the same period last year.

    Three Months Ended December 31,  
    (in millions, except percentages)  
    2020   2019   $ Change   % Change  
                           
ACH and complementary service revenue   $ 2.4   $ 2.3   $ 0.1     3.3 %
Credit card revenue     4.8     4.5     0.3     6.0 %
Prepaid card services revenue     1.0     0.5     0.5     97.5 %
Output solutions revenue     1.2         1.2     100.0 %
Total Revenue   $ 9.4   $ 7.4   $ 2.0     27.4 %

Revenue growth was primarily attributable to a 97.5% increase in prepaid revenues, the recognition of approximately one month of revenues from the Output Solutions acquisition and continued growth in our card business with PayFac revenues up 22% from the same period last year.

Gross profits were $2.4 million, up 62.7% from $1.5 million from the same period last year. Gross margins were 26.0% compared to 20.3% in the same period last year. Gross margins in the quarter primarily reflect a shift to a higher proportion of revenues from our more profitable business lines including strong gross profit performance from Usio Output Solutions.

The operating loss for the quarter was $0.7 million compared to an operating loss of approximately $1.5 million in the same period last year. The improvement in operating performance primarily reflects the significant increase in gross profits, slightly offset by an increase in other selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $ 0.3 million in the quarter, an improvement of nearly $900,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.6 million in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, the Company recognized $813,500 of other income associated with the forgiveness of its PPP loan.

The Company generated positive net income. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share and compared to a net loss of $1.5 million or $0.12 per share for the same period last year.

Usio continues to be in solid financial condition with $5.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and no significant debt at December 31, 2020. 

Financial Results for Full Year 2020

Revenues for 2020 were $32.3 million, up 14% from $28.2 million for the same period last year.

    Year Ended December 31,  
    (in millions, except percentages)  
    2020   2019   $ Change   % Change  
                           
ACH and complementary service revenue   $ 8.5   $ 9.3   $ (0.9 )   (9.3 )%
Credit card revenue   19.5     17.3     2.1     12.3 %
Prepaid card services revenue     3.2     1.5     1.6     107.3 %
Output solutions revenue     1.2         1.2     100.0 %
Total Revenue   $ 32.3   $ 28.2   $ 4.1     14.4 %

Revenue growth was primarily attributable to a 107% increase in prepaid revenues, incremental revenues from our Output Solutions acquisition and 12% growth in our card business. ACH and complimentary service revenues were down due to COVID-19 impacts to our non-bank consumer lending merchants offset by gains in our PINLess debit product.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $7.4 million, up 24.0% from $5.9 million for the same period last year. Gross margins were 22.9% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 21.1% in the same period last year reflecting an increase in the proportion of revenues generated from our higher margin operations plus the one-month impact of the Usio Output Solutions acquisition.

The Company recognized a significant improvement in most of its profitability metrics. The operating loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased to $3.8 million compared to a loss of $5.1 million for the same period of 2019 due to the increase in gross profits. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was a loss of $0.8 million compared to a loss of $1.7 for the same period in the prior year. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.9 million or $0.19 per share compared to a net loss of $5.1 million or $0.39 per share in the same period last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Usio, Inc.'s management will host a conference call with a live webcast Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern time to provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-883-3890. International callers should call +1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the company’s website at www.usio.com/invest.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through April 13, 2021. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (U.S.) or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 10153201.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.comwww.singularpayments.comwww.payfacinabox.comwww.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP measures provides investors with financial measures it uses in the management of its business. The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of the Company's operating performance and ability to fund acquisitions, capital expenditures and other investments and, in the absence of refinancing options, to repay debt obligations.

Management believes EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP measures, which have limitations as an analytical tool. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting, may differ from GAAP measures with the same names, and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar names that are used by other companies. For a description of our use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, and a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to operating income (loss), see the section of this press release titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations
joeh@gregoryfca.com
610-228-2110

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
ASSETS              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 5,011,132   $ 2,137,580  
Accounts receivable, net     2,863,638     1,274,001  
Settlement processing assets     43,558,442     38,906,780  
Prepaid card load assets     7,610,242     528,434  
Customer deposits     1,305,296      
Inventory     176,466      
Prepaid expenses and other     301,755     183,575  
Current assets before merchant reserves     60,826,971     43,030,370  
Merchant reserves     8,265,555     10,016,904  
Total current assets     69,092,526     53,047,274  
               
Property and equipment, net     3,105,926     1,557,521  
               
Other assets:              
Intangibles, net     6,035,761     2,676,427  
Deferred tax asset     1,394,000     1,394,000  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     2,671,266     2,480,902  
Other assets     368,078     404,055  
Total other assets     10,469,105     6,955,384  
               
Total Assets   $ 82,667,557   $ 61,560,179  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current Liabilities:              
Accounts payable   $ 851,349   $ 419,849  
Accrued expenses     1,463,944     1,360,551  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     346,913     356,184  
Settlement processing obligations     43,558,442     38,906,780  
Prepaid card load liabilities     7,610,242     528,434  
Customer deposits     1,305,296      
Deferred revenues     66,572     123,529  
Current liabilities before merchant reserve obligations     55,202,758     41,695,327  
Merchant reserve obligations     8,265,555     10,016,904  
Total current liabilities     63,468,313     51,712,231  
               
Non-current liabilities:              
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion     2,495,883     2,279,613  
Total liabilities     65,964,196     53,991,844  
               
Stockholders' Equity:              
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019          
               
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 26,260,776 and 18,224,577 issued and 24,974,995 and 17,104,998 outstanding in 2020 and 2019     194,692     186,656  
Additional paid-in capital     89,659,433     77,055,273  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,285,781 and 1,119,579 shares in 2020 and 2019     (2,165,721 )   (1,885,452 )
Deferred compensation     (5,926,872 )   (5,636,154 )
Accumulated deficit     (65,058,171 )   (62,151,988 )
Total stockholders' equity     16,703,361     7,568,335  
               
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 82,667,557   $ 61,560,179  

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

    Three Months Ended (unaudited)   Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
Revenues   $ 9,382,514   $ 7,367,392   $ 32,251,823   $ 28,200,535  
Cost of services     6,942,841     5,868,176     24,875,930     22,251,325  
Gross profit     2,439,673     1,499,216     7,375,893     5,949,210  
                           
Selling, general and administrative:                          
Stock-based compensation     572,002     337,649     1,475,328     1,292,419  
Other expenses     2,183,998     2,095,096     8,139,219     7,697,267  
Depreciation and Amortization     357,959     547,229     1,518,214     2,022,520  
Total operating expenses     3,113,959     2,979,974     11,132,761     11,012,206  
                           
Operating (loss)     (674,286 )   (1,480,758 )   (3,756,868 )   (5,062,996 )
                           
Other income:                          
Interest income     36,592     15,315     59,392     81,790  
PPP Loan forgiveness     813,500         813,500      
Other income (expense)     (10 )   (32,838 )   902     (32,653 )
Other income and (expense), net     850,082     (17,523 )   873,794     49,137  
                           
Income (loss) before income taxes     175,796     (1,498,281 )   (2,883,074 )   (5,013,859 )
Income taxes     22,784     29,932     23,109     101,888  
                           
Net Income (Loss)   $ 153,012   $ (1,528,213 ) $ (2,906,183 ) $ (5,115,747 )
                           
Earnings (Loss) Per Share                          
Basic (loss) per common share:   $ 0.01   $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.39 )
Diluted (loss) per common share:   $ 0.01   $ (0.12 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.39 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding                          
Basic     19,940,784     13,086,516     15,428,798     12,958,067  
Diluted     19,940,784     13,086,516     15,428,798     12,958,067  

USIO, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
Operating Activities              
Net (loss)   $ (2,906,183 ) $ (5,115,747 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities:              
Depreciation     518,214     1,022,520  
Amortization     1,000,000     1,000,000  
Provision for loss on note receivable         108,750  
Non-cash stock-based compensation     1,475,328     1,292,419  
Amortization of stock warrant costs     35,943     35,940  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable     (905,901 )   (59,646 )
Prepaid expenses and other     (80,923 )   (81,853 )
Operating lease right-to-use assets     (190,364 )   (2,480,902 )
Other assets     35,977     (97,298 )
Inventory     (8,328 )    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     534,893     619,505  
Operating lease liabilities     206,999     2,635,797  
Prepaid card load obligations     7,081,808     (7,045 )
Merchant reserves     (1,751,349 )   (2,628,899 )
Customer deposits     1,305,296      
Deferred revenue     (56,957 )   103,529  
Deferred rent         (79,748 )
Net cash provided (used) by operating activities     6,294,453     (3,732,678 )
               
Investing Activities              
Purchases of property and equipment     (855,394 )   (647,383 )
Purchase of Information Management Solutions, LLC (IMS)     (5,907,408 )    
Net cash (used) by investing activities     (6,762,802 )   (647,383 )
               
Financing Activities              
Proceeds from PPP Loan Program     813,500      
Forgiveness of PPP Loan     (813,500 )    
Proceeds from public offering, net of expenses     7,257,925     1,793,905  
Proceeds from private offering     3,000,000      
Purchases of treasury stock     (280,269 )   (71,906 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     9,977,656     1,721,999  
               
Change in cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and merchant reserves     9,509,307     (2,658,062 )
Cash, cash equivalents, prepaid card load assets, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year     12,682,918     15,340,980  
               
Cash, Cash Equivalents, Prepaid Card Load Assets, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Year   $ 22,192,225   $ 12,682,918  
               
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information              
Cash paid during the period for:              
Interest   $ -   $ -  
Income taxes     93,525     82,206  
Non-cash transactions:              
Issuance of stock warrants in exchange for purchase of IMS     552,283      
Issuance of deferred stock compensation     1,937,620     273,000  

USIO, INC.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES in STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

    Common Stock   Additional
Paid- In		   Treasury     Deferred     Accumulated     Total
Stockholders'		  
    Shares   Amount   Capital   Stock     Compensation     Deficit     Equity  
                                                 
Balance at December 31, 2018   17,129,680   $ 185,561   $ 74,568,627   $ (1,813,546 )   $ (6,270,675 )   $ (57,036,241 )   $ 9,633,726  
                                                 
Issuance of common stock, public offering   769,230     769     1,793,136                       1,793,905  
Issuance of common stock, employees, restricted   175,000     175     272,825           (273,000 )            
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan   156,667     157     397,999                       398,156  
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest   (6,000 )   (6 )   (13,254 )         13,260              
Warrant compensation cost           35,940                       35,940  
Deferred compensation amortization                     894,261             894,261  
Purchase of treasury stock               (71,906 )                 (71,906 )
Net (loss) for the year                           (5,115,747 )     (5,115,747 )
                                                 
Balance at December 31, 2019   18,224,577   $ 186,656   $ 77,055,273   $ (1,885,452 )   $ (5,636,154 )   $ (62,151,988 )   $ 7,568,335  
                                                 
Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan   1,956,858     1,958     2,556,087           (1,937,620 )           620,425  
Warrant compensation cost           588,224                       588,224  
Cashless warrant exercise   27,051     27     (27 )                      
Reversal of deferred compensation amortization that did not vest   (450,000 )   (450 )   (791,550 )         594,900             (197,100 )
Issuance of common stock, public offering   4,705,883     4,705     7,253,222                       7,257,927  
Issuance of common stock, private offering   1,796,407     1,796     2,998,204                       3,000,000  
Deferred compensation amortization                     1,052,002             1,052,002  
Purchase of treasury stock               (280,269 )                 (280,269 )
Net (loss) for the year                           (2,906,183 )     (2,906,183 )
Balance at December 31, 2020   26,260,776   $ 194,692   $ 89,659,433   $ (2,165,721 )   $ (5,926,872 )   $ (65,058,171 )   $ 16,703,361  

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

    Three Months Ended (unaudited)     Twelve Months Ended  
    December 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		     December 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019		  
                                 
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                                
Operating (Loss)   $ (674,286 )   $ (1,480,758 )   $ (3,756,868 )   $ (5,062,996 )
Depreciation and amortization     357,959       547,229       1,518,214       2,022,520  
EBITDA     (316,327 )     (933,529 )     (2,238,654 )     (3,040,476 )
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net     572,002       337,649       1,475,328       1,292,419  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 255,675     $ (595,880 )   $ (763,326 )   $ (1,748,057 )
                                 
                                 
Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins:                                
Revenues   $ 9,382,514     $ 7,367,392     $ 32,251,823     $ 28,200,535  
Adjusted EBITDA     255,675       (595,880 )     (763,326 )     (1,748,057 )
Adjusted EBITDA margins     2.7 %     (8.1 )%     (2.4 )%     (6.2 )%

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Usio Announces Record 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.