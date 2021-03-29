Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kornit Digital Announces Filing and Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website

/EIN News/ -- ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, announced on March 25, 2021 that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is available through its website (http://www.kornit.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2002, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com.

Press release
12 Ha'Amal St., Afek Park,
Rosh-Ha'Ayin 4809246, Israel
Tel: +972.3.908.5800
www.kornit.com

Press contact
Carmen Deville Makover
Head of Global PR
carmen.makover@kornit.com


Primary Logo

